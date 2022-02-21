Retired nurse helped dog walker trapped under tree during Storm Eunice
- Credit: Vince Pettit
A retired nurse rushed to the aid of a man and his dog after they became trapped under a giant tree in Melbourn during Storm Eunice.
The man narrowly avoided serious injury when the tree came down in Station Road on Friday.
Kevin Ward, who lives in Melbourn, said: "We were first on the scene after walking our dog.
"Linda, my partner, shouted that someone was trapped under the branches of the tree.
"She immediately climbed in to help the gentleman who was bleeding from a cut to the head, and seemed concussed.
"Linda, who's a retired nurse, held tissues over the wound to stop the bleeding. Other trees looked precarious but Linda continued to give aid to the man and his dog, without thought for herself."
Emergency services arrived at the scene and took over, with paramedics treating the man for minor injuries.
Most Read
- 1 Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Three children say they were sexually abused in Cambridgeshire
- 3 Multiple cats rescued from thatched house fire in Hertfordshire village
- 4 Retired nurse helped dog walker trapped under tree during Storm Eunice
- 5 Queen tests positive for Covid
- 6 Christine Bovill sings Piaf at Cambridge's Town and Gown
- 7 Met Office issues yellow wind weather warning after Storm Eunice
- 8 Stage adaptation of George Orwell's Animal Farm is 'an immaculately performed and powerful show'
- 9 Rail operators urge passengers ‘not to travel’ and ‘claim fee-free refund’
- 10 London's Burning as pupils recreate great fire
Kevin added: "I thought it very brave of Linda, who herself is recovering from a recent cancer operation."