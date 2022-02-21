Retired nurse helped dog walker trapped under tree during Storm Eunice

The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Vince Pettit

A retired nurse rushed to the aid of a man and his dog after they became trapped under a giant tree in Melbourn during Storm Eunice.

The man narrowly avoided serious injury when the tree came down in Station Road on Friday.

Kevin Ward, who lives in Melbourn, said: "We were first on the scene after walking our dog.

"Linda, my partner, shouted that someone was trapped under the branches of the tree.

"She immediately climbed in to help the gentleman who was bleeding from a cut to the head, and seemed concussed.

"Linda, who's a retired nurse, held tissues over the wound to stop the bleeding. Other trees looked precarious but Linda continued to give aid to the man and his dog, without thought for herself."

Emergency services arrived at the scene and took over, with paramedics treating the man for minor injuries.

Kevin added: "I thought it very brave of Linda, who herself is recovering from a recent cancer operation."