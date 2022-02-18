Updated

The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Vince Pettit

A giant tree landed on a dog walker in south-west Cambridgeshire this morning following strong winds caused by the ongoing Storm Eunice.

The man miraculously escaped serious injury after the tree came down on Station Road in Melbourn near Royston earlier today (February 18).

Police, on-lookers and the East of England Ambulance service helped rescue the man and his pooch after they became trapped under the enormous tree.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.45am to reports of a fallen tree and a trapped dog walker on Station Road, Melbourn.

“Officers attended together with paramedics and firefighters and the dog walker, a man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to Station Road in Melbourn following reports that a dog walker was trapped by a fallen tree.

"An ambulance, a response car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance and three vehicles from the Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene.

"A man was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment, while the dog was reported to be ok.”

One eye-witness said on social media: “There was a man and his dog trapped under the tree… [they were] all ok now and [were] taken to hospital.

“The tree is slowly getting cleared but road is still closed.”

