Man seriously injured in three-car crash between Barley and Royston

Published: 2:22 PM July 16, 2021 Updated: 2:45 PM July 16, 2021

The emergency services have attended a crash along the B1039 between Barley and Royston - Credit: Google Street View

A man has been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash between Barley and Royston, police have now confirmed.

At about 11.10am today, officers were called to the collision at the junction of Lower Field Farm and the B1039, outside Barley.

Three vehicles were involved – a grey Renault Clio, a black Renault Megane and a red Toyota Ago.

The ambulance service were sent to the scene, along with an air ambulance, to attend to three injured people - and road closures were put in place.

A police spokesperson said: "A man was reported to be trapped in a vehicle and he was assisted by the fire and rescue service. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via the land ambulance."

As of 2pm, the road is still closed and officers remain at the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police initially told the Crow the crash was near Bakers Lane, but have since amended the location.



