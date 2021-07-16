News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Live updates as serious Barley crash causes road closures

Bianca Wild

Published: 12:55 PM July 16, 2021    Updated: 1:07 PM July 16, 2021
A man was sadly killed following a crash on the A505 near Melbourn.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Barley.

The incident happened along the B1039 - the road to Royston. The road also connects to the B1368 which connects to Barkway. 

At about 12.30pm, Herts police tweeted: "We're currently at the scene of a serious collision in Bakers Lane in #Barley #Royston .

"Road closures have been put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Thank you for your patience."

The Crow is awaiting further details from the emergency services.

