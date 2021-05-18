Golf club brews up collaboration with coffee firm as lockdown eases

Published: 6:00 PM May 18, 2021

The team at family-run Kingsway Golf Centre in Melbourn is thrilled to open the doors to indoor dining as government restrictions lift.

A new Jamaica Blue restaurant, located in the clubhouse, will see customers able to enjoy the stunning views of the driving range with a luxury coffee and quality, fresh food.

James Watts, operations director at Kingsway Golf Centre, said: “Jamaica Blue is a very trusted brand, and we are delighted to be one of the only golf-centres in this country to benefit from this collaboration."

Michael Johnson, national manager for Jamaica Blue UK, said: “Jamaica Blue’s foundations are two simple beliefs that have guided us in everything that we’ve done. Firstly, a belief in sourcing the very best coffee and secondly only using fresh, premium ingredients to deliver contemporary café dishes with a twist.

"We have opened our doors in the Kingsway Golf Centre to offer golfers, visitors, and locals the chance to experience what we have to offer. Including 100 per cent Arabica coffee and a high-quality breakfast, brunch and lunch.

"The owners of the golf course have created a great family destination during these uncertain times. It’s a great story that Jamaica Blue is proud to be a part of.”

Kingsway made headlines in March when a giant dinosaur destined for their new Jurassic Links Adventure Golf course for youngsters was stuck at sea due to the chaos in the Suez Canal.





One of the dinosaurs at the Jurassic Links Adventure Golf course at Kingsway Golf Centre. - Credit: Kingsway Golf Centre

An investment to the tune of £1 million has gone into Kingsway during the pandemic - as well as Jurassic Links, there have been upgrades to the 40-bay driving range and more. The number of employees has tripled, with more vacancies expected as visitors take advantage of the lifting of the restrictions.

Julian Dell, a Kingsway director, said: "The new restaurant is just the next step for us to be a unique leisure facility for everyone to enjoy, not just golfers. Finally getting guests and visitors inside will be such a highlight and following the popularity of the takeaway and outside dining offering, we hope Jamaica Blue will be a massive success.”





The Jurassic Links Adventure Golf course at Kingsway Golf Centre - Credit: Kingsway Golf Centre

To find out more about the Kingsway Golf Centre, visit kingswaygolfcentre.co.uk.