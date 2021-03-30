'One of our dinosaurs is missing!' T-Rex heading to adventure golf course stuck at sea

Published: 12:15 PM March 30, 2021 Updated: 1:27 PM March 30, 2021

A giant dinosaur destined for an adventure golf course in Melbourn is stuck at sea due to the chaos in the Suez Canal.

The missing 30ft tall T-Rex will stand over the players at the new Jurassic Links Adventure Golf course at Kingsway Golf Centre.

One of the dinosaurs at the Jurassic Links Adventure Golf course at Kingsway Golf Centre. - Credit: Kingsway Golf Centre

However, its arrival at the attraction has been delayed by the crisis caused by a massive cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal for a week.

Customs checks and additional restrictions caused by Brexit had already delayed the China to Cambridge Road journey of the prehistoric traveller.

The team at the Jurassic Park-themed course were eager to be hoisting their spectacular signature dinosaur into place in early April.

Jurassic Links Adventure Golf at Kingsway Golf Centre - Credit: Kingsway Golf Centre

However, as the giant container ship in the Suez Canal was only freed yesterday (Monday), the T-Rex is now likely to be delayed even further.

James Watts, operations director at Kingsway, said: “We commissioned the T-Rex a long time ago and it was being manufactured in China.

"Following Brexit, we knew that we would have a delay getting him through customs with the new rules, restrictions, and paperwork.

"We have now discovered that his long boat voyage is going to be even further delayed due to the issue in the Suez Canal – he has been stuck out in the ocean.

"However, we have just heard it has been unblocked, so hopefully it will not be too long.”

Dinosaurs at the Jurassic Links Adventure Golf course at Kingsway Golf Centre. - Credit: Kingsway Golf Centre

Following months of planning and a meticulous build schedule, the park will open this Easter bank holiday weekend without its prize feature.

The Jurassic Links course near Royston takes you through a winding river of water produced by a large cascading waterfall, through winding paths with dinosaurs all around, and even putting through a jeep being ravaged by dinosaurs.

The Jurassic Links Adventure Golf course at Kingsway Golf Centre - Credit: Kingsway Golf Centre

Although Jurassic Links officially opens on Good Friday, it is already open for business as restrictions have eased.

The centre staff have ensured the course will be COVID-19 safe, with balls, putters, and all contact points regularly sanitised.

All games of golf and adventure golf will be timed to allow for safe social distancing.

To find out more about the Kingsway Golf Centre, visit kingswaygolfcentre.co.uk

The Jurassic Links Adventure Golf course at Kingsway Golf Centre - Credit: Kingsway Golf Centre



