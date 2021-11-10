Man arrested after death of cyclist on A10

Police are appealing for witnesses of a fatal collision on the A10 at Royston - which involved two cyclists and a lorry - to come forward - Credit: Archant

An arrest has been made following a fatal collision on the A10 at Royston yesterday (November 9).

The incident occurred in Melbourn Road, near the junction with Coombelands, at around 10.40am. Two cyclists and a lorry were involved.

One cyclist, a man aged in his 50s, sadly passed away at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The second cyclist, a woman also aged in her 50s, fell to the ground but was not seriously injured.

A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses and those with information to come forward.

The road was closed in both directions while officers attended the scene, alongside the ambulance and fire services.

Sgt David Burstow from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or the events prior to it and has not yet spoken to police. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 216 of November 9.