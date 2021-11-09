Updated

The victim of a fatal crash on the A10 near Melbourn has been named by police. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash involving a lorry on the A10 near Royston.

Police were called at 10.42am today to reports of the collision on the A10 Melbourn Road.

Officers attended the scene alongside the East of England Ambulance Service and the fire service.

The A10 is closed in both directions between the roundabouts at Coombelands and Newmarket Road while emergency services work at the scene.

It is expected the A10 will remain closed going into the evening with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call 101 quoting ISR 216 of November 9.