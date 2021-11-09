News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Cyclist seriously injured in A10 crash

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:36 PM November 9, 2021
Updated: 2:41 PM November 9, 2021
Police stock

The victim of a fatal crash on the A10 near Melbourn has been named by police. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash involving a lorry on the A10 near Royston.

Police were called at 10.42am today to reports of the collision on the A10 Melbourn Road.

Officers attended the scene alongside the East of England Ambulance Service and the fire service.

The A10 is closed in both directions between the roundabouts at Coombelands and Newmarket Road while emergency services work at the scene.

It is expected the A10 will remain closed going into the evening with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call 101 quoting ISR 216 of November 9.

Herts Live
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridge's Fireworks and Bonfire Night celebration on Midsummer Common

Bonfire Night

No Cambridge fireworks display on Midsummer Common this year

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Pete Tunstall was killed in a collision on the A505 near Whittlesford on October 29.

Cambs Live

‘The heart of a lion’ - family pay tribute to army veteran killed in...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Arran Ayres from Meldreth has appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.

Thief sentenced after swiping items from victim's home

Bianca Wild

person
Maratree Melross was presented the award for National Best Thai Chef 2021, supported by Royston boss Safwaan Choudhury 

Thai restaurant chef cooks up success with awards win

Bianca Wild

person