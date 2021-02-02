Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens election postponed

Published: 2:04 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 2:24 PM February 2, 2021

People out on Therfield Heath in the sunshine at the weekend. Picture: Clare Swarbrick - Credit: Archant

The chair of the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens has announced that this month's election for a Special Drainage District of Royston representative is to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Votes for the representative are cast by residents of the SDDR - which is the boundary of the old urban district of Royston as it was in 1888, when the act establishing the heath was passed by parliament.

Last February - prior to the COVID-19 global outbreak taking hold - Clare Swarbrick was voted in as a conservator to represent the residents of the SDDR with 177 votes - more than three times the number her predecessor John Davison received.

At her first meeting she received unanimous support to take over as chair, and has now reflected on her year - and announced the election postponement.

Clare Swarbrick is the chair of the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens - Credit: ©Sara Porter

Ms Swarbrick told the Crow: “It’s been a rollercoaster of a year, with COVID-19.

"It’s been great that so many people have been enjoying Therfield Heath and Greens, but with this has come pressure on infrastructure and maintenance.

"The heath receives no funding from our town, district or county councils and many of our tenants continue to be adversely affected by the crisis.

"With the ongoing challenges around holding physical meetings, and government guidance that elections and canvassing cannot restart until at least May, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone February’s election for a representative of Special Drainage District of Royston and carry a vacancy until the next available opportunity.

"However, the stintholder elections are able to go ahead, and official notices are published in this week’s Crow.”

Ms Swarbrick has also said the "conservators remain committed to openness and transparency and have announced an online meeting for residents and visitors on Thursday, March 11, at 7.30pm".

For more information on the meeting and the upcoming elections go to http://www.therfieldheath.org.uk.

Users of the heath are reminded to do so in accordance with the current government lockdown restrictions and maintain social distancing - especially at entrances and the car park.



