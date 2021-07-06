Published: 10:41 AM July 6, 2021

Work on a dangerous junction on the A505 is finally taking place this month, amid concerns that action to improve the safety of the Royston to Baldock stretch still isn't being taken quickly enough.

An update on the planned works from Herts County Council was requested, as many - including the Crow - are concerned abut the lack of action to tackle problem areas, especially since lockdown restrictions have largely lifted and many more cars are on the road.

Work is going ahead at the turning linking Royston Road, Litlington, to the A505 - after it was proposed to make the Litlington junction left turn only. Work is due to start on July 26 with lane and road closures ongoing until September 10 at and close to the junction. There's a further lane closure earmarked for September 23 and 24 westbound opposite the turning for the Kings Ride stables.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “The Litlington junction improvement works are scheduled for July to take advantage of the longer days and the anticipated lower traffic levels on the highway network during the summer holidays.

"These works are the result of an analysis of the route against our countywide hazardous sites approach, which prioritises sites where our work has the greatest potential to reduce the frequency and severity of personal injury collisions across Hertfordshire.

"In addition to the planned works taking place in the summer, following a consultation with the police, we have recently made a number of improvements such as illuminated No Entry signs at junctions on the A505, improvements to the Baldock Road roundabout and Slip End junction.”

The Crow also asked the council why the stretch between Slip End to past Odsey wasn't being made 50mph, but this wasn't addressed by HCC.

Royston's Lynsey Langdon has been campaigning for changes ever since her policeman husband Greig broke his back in a crash at Slip End in 2016.





She said she and the people of Royston are being kept "in the dark" about progress of safety improvements, and wants changes particularly at Slip End and Odsey.

The Crow has been campaigning for safety improvements on the A505 from Royston to Baldock since January 2018, backing Lynsey's call.

For the full breakdown of when closures are happening search 'Herts roadworks' and click planned works on the HCC site.