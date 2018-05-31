National Trust reopens Wimpole Estate parkland to visitors

Wimpole Hall owned by the National Trust. The parkland on the Wimpole Estate will reopen on June 3. Picture: Bianca Wild Bianca Wild

The National Trust is reopening the parkland on the Wimpole Estate to visitors from Wednesday, June 3.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visitors to the attraction in Arrington, near Royston, must pre-book their entry time, and only the parkland is opening next week.

The magnificent National Trust owned mansion, its gardens, the farm, shops, and cafes are all closed for now.

The trust’s website states: “We’ve introduced advanced booking to help manage visitor numbers and maintain safe, social distancing.

“All visitors must book in advance, even if you’re a member.

“Sadly, if you don’t book, you’ll be turned away.”

Tickets for the first batch of dates to the Cambridgeshire estate from Wednesday, June 3 to Sunday, June 7 quickly sold out today (Friday, May 29) when they were released.

The property will be releasing tickets now every Friday for the following week.

Visitors are asked to arrive within their 30-minute time window.

Walkers are then welcome to stay until closing time.

However, the NT website states: “Sadly, if you’re more than 10 minutes late, we won’t be able to guarantee you entry.

“Entry will be at the discretion of the property staff based on visitor numbers.”

This is part of a phased and gradual reopening of a small number of the National Trust’s gardens and parklands in England and Northern Ireland.

Over the coming weeks more places will begin reopening.

People will be able to book their tickets in advance on property web pages.

Entry will be free for trust members, and other visitors will pay an admission fee.

National Trust director general Hilary McGrady said: “We want to provide safe, local, welcoming spaces for people, and wherever possible we will open our gardens and parks, and coast and countryside car parks.

“The fresh air, bird song, big skies and open spaces people have missed will be there, but things will be very different, particularly at first.

“We want to thank people for their patience and support while we gradually begin reopening and welcoming our visitors.”

The charity is also urging visitors to limit how many times they book to allow others the chance to visit, to stay local if they can, and to avoid busy hot-spots.

Signs at properties and information ahead of visits will advise people how to stay safe during their visit, and routes will be marked out.

Hilary McGrady added: “I am so thankful that our members and supporters have stood by us as we work through these unprecedented times.

“We know they desperately want to return to our places, and we need their support to do our vital conservation work to look after the coastline, countryside, rivers and properties in our care.”

Adult tickets for the parkland at Wimpole cost £10 for non-members and a child’s ticket – for ages five to 17 – is priced £5.

Children aged under five don’t need a ticket.

National Trust members get in for free, but still have to book a time slot for their arrival.

Children must be supervised at all time. Dogs on leads are also welcome.

Access to the parkland involves a 400m walk across uneven parkland and matting to allow social distancing.

There are no buggies or personal mobility vehicles available.

Toilet facilities will be available at the car park.

The National Trust also asks people to follow social distancing and Government guidance when they visit.

For more details, and to book, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wimpole-estate