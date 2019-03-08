Summer holiday activities for the whole family at IWM Duxford

D-Day Family Day at IWM Duxford. Visitors begin their Family Mission: D Day Edition in AirSpace with their special backpack full of activities and tasks do carry out around the Duxford site. Picture: IWM IWM

Learn about D-Day, meet war veterans and join the Flight Academy at IWM Duxford this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The conservation team showing visitors various processes and techniques used in their vocation, including bug identification and the cleaning of one of the original Dambuster's models. Picture: IWM. The conservation team showing visitors various processes and techniques used in their vocation, including bug identification and the cleaning of one of the original Dambuster's models. Picture: IWM.

Discover the story of D-Day at IWM Duxford during the school holidays.

Visitors to the museum can learn the story of that momentous day in June 1944, and find out about the roles that Duxford in Cambridgeshire and HMS Belfast played on D-Day 75 years ago.

The historic Duxford airfield was home to a group of US fighter jets and pilots during WW2.

The Imperial War Museums site tells the stories of D-Day paratroopers in the American Air Museum.

Family Mission: D-Day Edition will be running at IWM Duxford throughout the summer holidays from Friday, July 26.

We Were There: Meet Veterans and Eyewitness in Airspace at IWM Duxford. Here veteran Robert Johnson engages with visitors underneath a Lancaster Bomber. Picture: IWM We Were There: Meet Veterans and Eyewitness in Airspace at IWM Duxford. Here veteran Robert Johnson engages with visitors underneath a Lancaster Bomber. Picture: IWM

Parents and children are invited to pick up a jump bag and learn more about the paratroopers who served in the Normandy landings.

Teams will work together to spot a Spitfire from just its sound, and perfect how to land safely.

Created in partnership with KIT Theatre and Kirsty Harris, this interactive storytelling experience is based on personal stories from those who took part in the biggest invasion in history.

This drop-in activity is free and is included in the general price of admission at IWM Duxford.

Duxford will also be holding We Were There: Meet Veterans and Eyewitnesses sessions on Thursdays from August 1, from 11am to 3pm.

IWM Duxford's Flight Academy. Picture: IWM IWM Duxford's Flight Academy. Picture: IWM

This summer, visitors will have a very special opportunity to meet war veterans and eyewitnesses, including those who lived through the Second World War, the Cold War and the Korean and Falklands Wars.

Visitors will hear their personal stories of conflict.

On selected days over the summer, veterans will recount tales of their wartime life, giving visitors first-hand insights into the impact of war on people's lives.

Please note that due to the unique nature of this event, eyewitness availability may vary.

Aeroplane Investigators will be back at the aviation museum on Tuesdays from July 30.

IWM Duxford is offering aeroplane fanatics the chance to assist in keeping its iconic aircraft in tip-top condition.

Families are invited to go behind the ropes, to get hands-on, and learn how IWM conservators look after aeroplanes, from famous Second World War classics to Duxford's one-of-a-kind Cold War aircraft, the Victor.

Visitors can get up close and search for mini beasts, use specialist tools to care for original objects, and see how the museum conserves its historic aircraft.

There will be sessions from 11am to 1pm, and from 2pm to 4pm, with the drop-in sessions again included in the Duxford admission price.

If getting dressed up is more your thing, Flight Academy will be right up your street.

On Fridays from July 26 and Wednesdays from July 31, families are invited to dress up in flight jackets and goggles like real pilots.

Participants will receive a unique 'call sign', a log book and a pedometer to track their progress across the site as they experience new pilot reflex challenges and games.

Visitors can design their own perfect paper plane and parachute, learning the principles of flight while putting their creations to the test.

There will be drop-in sessions from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

Daily throughout the summer holidays, IWM Duxford will also be holding its Documentary Challenge.

Costing £10 per family, in addition to Duxford admission, visitors can make and feature in their own mini-documentary, choosing which stories are too important to be kept inside the museum.

Created by Non Zero One for Imperial War Museums, this hands-on activity gives visitors the chance to have their say and share stories ranging from spies to bomb shelters and from refugees to ration books.

Documentary filmmakers at SMASH TV will guide families in creating their documentary, which will be available to download afterwards.

No booking is necessary and the last start time is 4.30pm.

IWM Duxford is Britain's best-preserved Second World War airfield, with a fascinating history that dates back to the First World War.

Open daily, summer hours to October 26 are 10am to 6pm, with last entry an hour before closing.

Tickets cost £18.15 adults, £14.50 concessions (senior, student, disabled), £9.05 children aged five to 16, and it is free for under 5s.

A 10 per cent discount will be offered for advanced tickets booked online.

Visit www.iwm.org.uk/visits/iwm-duxford for more and to book tickets.