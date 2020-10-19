Family activities at IWM Duxford this October half-term

Visitors begin their Family Mission: D-Day Edition activity at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM / Richard Ash/Andrew Tunnard IWM

There’s plenty of half-term activities, exhibitions and events for families to enjoy at IWM Duxford this October.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Captain Sir Tom Moore at the finishing line of his fundraising charity walk. Picture: The Captain Tom Foundation Captain Sir Tom Moore at the finishing line of his fundraising charity walk. Picture: The Captain Tom Foundation

Captain Sir Tom at 100 opens at the Imperial War Museums site in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, October 24.

Included in the price of admission, this new display in IWM Duxford’s Land Warfare Hall celebrates Captain Tom, who captured the nation’s hearts during the coronavirus pandemic with his incredible fundraising efforts.

The Captain Sir Tom at 100 display will feature a selection of 100 birthday cards Captain Tom received on his milestone birthday, donated to the museum by him and his family.

Visitors can see some of the creative designs and heartfelt messages which were sent to the former British Army Officer, who was also appointed as IWM’s first honorary patron earlier this year.

Captain Sir Tom at 100 will be on display in the Land Warfare Hall at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM Captain Sir Tom at 100 will be on display in the Land Warfare Hall at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

Throughout October half-term, a range of family activities will be taking place at IWM Duxford, including Cockpit Control, a chance for families to delve into the mystery behind why so many American Air Force pilots crashed in the 1940s.

Meanwhile at Flight Academy visitors can learn the principles of flight by designing the perfect paper plane.

Aeroplane Investigators gives curious families the chance of joining a team of expert conservators, discovering what it takes to protect Duxford’s world-famous aircraft.

If you are looking for something a little more daring, Family Mission: D-Day Edition is an interactive storytelling experience about the biggest invasion in history.

The conservation team showing visitors various processes and techniques used in their vocation, including bug indentification and the cleaning of one of the original Dambuster's models. Picture: IWM. The conservation team showing visitors various processes and techniques used in their vocation, including bug indentification and the cleaning of one of the original Dambuster's models. Picture: IWM.

These drop-in sessions are free to attend and are included in the price of admission.

Check the visit planning point upon arrival for the daily schedule.

For one weekend only this half-term, you can also dip into Spies and Disguise on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25, from 10am to 3pm.

Families taking part in this new activity at IWM Duxford will be tasked with mastering the art of disguise, tackling an assault course and cracking codes in order to complete their secret mission.

Spies and Disguise celebrates the release of the new book Find the Spy! in partnership with Puffin Books.

It is also worth popping in to see The Ops Block: Battle of Britain exhibition, which grants visitors to IWM Duxford access to newly transformed and previously unseen historic Second World War rooms.

For more, visit www.iwm.org.uk/visits/iwm-duxford

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.