Downton Abbey star and Ab Fab favourite among new Cambridge Arts Theatre season highlights

Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern stars in God of Carnage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

A Downton Abbey star and an Absolutely Fabulous favourite are among the performers set to appear at Cambridge Arts Theatre this year.

Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward starring Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati. Picture: Nobby Clark Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward starring Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati. Picture: Nobby Clark

Cambridge Arts Theatre's spring 2020 season is now on sale, brimming with world-class entertainment and a host of outstanding touring productions. Two female stars of British television are treading the boards in the month ahead.

Downton Abbey favourite Elizabeth McGovern, best known for her performance as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham in the hit ITV series and recent movie version, stars in the Olivier Award-winning comedy God of Carnage from February 3 to February 8.

Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage is one of the most successful plays in the history of the West End.

British comic royalty Jennifer Saunders, of Absolutely Fabulous and French and Saunders fame, stars as an eccentric clairvoyant in Noël Coward's sparkling comedy Blithe Spirit, which can be seen from February 10-15.

Helen George stars in My Cousin Rachel, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Manuel Harlan Helen George stars in My Cousin Rachel, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Manuel Harlan

An array of gripping thrillers will set pulses racing this season.

Call The Midwife's Helen George stars next week in the alluring stage adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's classic Gothic romance and psychological thriller My Cousin Rachel, which opens on Monday, January 13.

Susan Hill's spine-chilling ghost story The Woman in Black comes dramatically alive on stage from February 24 to February 29 in a terrifying live theatre experience.

Gwen Taylor, who has appeared in Duty Free and Coronation Street, stars in the haunting drama The Croft, a thriller set in the remote Scottish Highlands, from March 11 to March 14.

Band of Gold can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre Band of Gold can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

Kay Mellor presents crime drama Band of Gold starring Gaynor Faye and Shayne Ward from Monday, February 17 to Saturday, February 22.

The National Theatre's award-winning thriller An Inspector Calls, hailed as the theatrical event of its generation, returns to Cambridge from March 17 to March 21 after a sell-out London season and American tour.

The Classic Thriller Company presents a new adaptation of the murder mystery The Cat and the Canary from April 6 to April 11, starring Britt Ekland, who appeared in Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun and The Wicker Man.

Cambridge's youngest theatre-goers can enjoy Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's bestselling picture book Room on the Broom.

The Glee Club can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre The Glee Club can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

Brought to life in a fun-filled adaptation for children aged three plus, this show can be seen from March 4 to March 7.

World-class operas will delight both seasoned opera-goers and novices alike.

English Touring Opera return with two stunning operas, celebrating the glorious music and farcical comedy in Mozart's Così fan tutte and Handel's story of passion and revenge in Giulio Cesare.

The all-male Gilbert and Sullivan troupe will take you below deck for the joyful, witty and infectious operatic comedy H.M.S. Pinafore from June 8-13.

The Woman in Black can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre The Woman in Black can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

Dance fanatics will not want to miss Richard Alston Dance Company on March 2-3 as they return to Cambridge for their last ever tour, celebrating 25 years with a terrific programme of work, including Alston's new choreographed piece Shine On.

You can see the theatrical stars of tomorrow today as Cambridge University's students perform on the Arts Theatre stage as is their annual tradition.

The prestigious Marlowe Society return with Shakespeare's great tragedy of jealousy, Othello, from January 29 to February 1.

The world famous student comedy troupe Cambridge Footlights present two nights of hilarious songs, sketches and stand-up on March 8 and March 15.

Million Dollar Quartet can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre Million Dollar Quartet can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

Music fans will revel in three fantastic productions brimming with incredible live music, famous tracks and impeccable singing.

Cambridge Operatic Society return to the Arts Theatre stage with a sparkling new production of the much-loved musical The Sound of Music later this month.

You can see Maria and the Von Trapp family from Wednesday, January 22 to Saturday, January 25.

The legendary music of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins is celebrated in Million Dollar Quartet from March 30 to April 4 as the true story of an unforgettable night of music history is relived.

An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestley. Picture: Tristram Kenton An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestley. Picture: Tristram Kenton

Bill Ward, of Coronation Street and Emmerdale fame, stars in the raucous comedy The Glee Club from April 14 to April 18.

This is story of five hard-working, hard-drinking miners who enter a local singing gala.

To book tickets for any of the forthcoming shows, book online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com or call the Cambridge Arts Theatre box office on 01223 503333.