Strictly stars Janette and Aljaz reschedule Remembering The Oscars tour date in Cambridge
PUBLISHED: 15:19 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 26 March 2020
Colin Thomas
Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have rescheduled dates, including one in Cambridge, for their hotly anticipated new dance spectacular Remembering The Oscars.
Having been due to start earlier this month, the tour was postponed following the closure of theatres across the UK as part of the nationwide effort to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The 38-date tour, in which Janette and Aljaž give the red carpet treatment to Oscar-winning songs, dances, movies and stars, will now begin on Saturday, March 20, 2021, and end on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, including a residency at London’s Peacock Theatre from March 29 to April 3.
The tour will now take to the stage at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.
Pocket rocket Janette Manrara said: “We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to put on this magnificent show that we are so proud of in 2021.
“We hope that when these difficult times pass, we can bring joy and smiles to everyone’s hearts; nothing would make us happier!”
Husband Aljaž added: “It was heartbreaking to not be able to open with our show this year.
“But we are now so thrilled that our beautiful show will still be seen by the UK audiences next year.
“Cannot wait to be back on stage and perform for you all!”
In addition, 10 free VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet with Aljaž and Janette, will be made available to NHS staff, at every venue, as a way of the producers and the couple showing their gratitude to these front-line heroes.
Information on how to claim these tickets will be announced very soon once normal services resume.
The professional dancers said: “We know what we are offering is a relatively small gesture, but we want to acknowledge the amazing effort of the NHS staff who are facing unimaginable pressure on a daily basis as they treat patients across the UK affected by coronavirus.
“We’ll be rolling out the proverbial red carpet for these heroes and we look forward to thanking them in person throughout the tour.”
The full list of rescheduled dates for Remembering The Oscars are as follows (* indicates additional matinée performances):
March 2021
Sat 20: Aylesbury - Waterside Theatre
Sun 21: Ipswich - Regent Theatre
Tues 23: Chatham - Central Theatre
Wed 24: Reading - Hexagon Theatre
Thur 25: Guildford - G Live
Fri 26: Canterbury - Marlowe Theatre
Sat 27: Canterbury - Marlowe Theatre*
Mon 29: London - Peacock Theatre
Tue 30: London - Peacock Theatre
Wed 31: London -Peacock Theatre*
April 2021
Thurs 1: London - Peacock Theatre
Fri 2: London - Peacock Theatre
Sat 3: London - Peacock Theatre*
Tue 6: Cambridge - Corn Exchange
Wed 7: Southend - Cliffs Pavilion*
Thur 8: Birmingham - Symphony Hall
Fri 9: Buxton - Opera House
Sat 10: Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall
Sun 11: Inverness - Eden Court
Tue 13: Perth - Concert Hall
Wed 14: Carlisle - Sands Centre
Thu 15: Edinburgh - Festival Theatre
Fri 16: Aberdeen - Music Hall
Sat 17: Billingham - Forum Theatre*
Mon 19: Manchester - Bridgewater Hall
Wed 21: York - The Barbican
Thur 22: Gateshead - Sage
Fri 23: Liverpool - Philharmonic
Sat 24: Northampton - Derngate Theatre
Sun 25: Leicester - De Montfort Hall
Tue 27: Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn
Wed 28: Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn
Thur 29: Bournemouth - Pavilion Theatre
Fri 30: Bath - Forum
May 2021
Sat 1: Yeovil - Octagon Theatre*
Sun 2: Portsmouth - Kings Theatre
Mon 3: Cardiff - St David’s Hall
Tue 4: Llandudno - Venue Cymru
Ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled dates are asked to contact the relevant venue box office for details regarding refunds.
For further ticket information go to www.rememberingtheoscars.com