Strictly stars Janette and Aljaz reschedule Remembering The Oscars tour date in Cambridge

Aljaz and Janette - Remembering The Oscars tour has been rearranged for 2021. Picture: Colin Thomas Colin Thomas

Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have rescheduled dates, including one in Cambridge, for their hotly anticipated new dance spectacular Remembering The Oscars.

We cannot thank the @NHS enough for all of their incredible work during this time, but we can give back a little! @AljazSkorjanec & I are offering 10 Meet & Greet tickets to @RememberingTour to every venue for NHS Staff! Details on the website! Thank you for all that you do! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xjUePRRBHN — Janette Manrara (@JManrara) March 26, 2020

Having been due to start earlier this month, the tour was postponed following the closure of theatres across the UK as part of the nationwide effort to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 38-date tour, in which Janette and Aljaž give the red carpet treatment to Oscar-winning songs, dances, movies and stars, will now begin on Saturday, March 20, 2021, and end on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, including a residency at London’s Peacock Theatre from March 29 to April 3.

The tour will now take to the stage at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Pocket rocket Janette Manrara said: “We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to put on this magnificent show that we are so proud of in 2021.

“We hope that when these difficult times pass, we can bring joy and smiles to everyone’s hearts; nothing would make us happier!”

Husband Aljaž added: “It was heartbreaking to not be able to open with our show this year.

“But we are now so thrilled that our beautiful show will still be seen by the UK audiences next year.

“Cannot wait to be back on stage and perform for you all!”

In addition, 10 free VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet with Aljaž and Janette, will be made available to NHS staff, at every venue, as a way of the producers and the couple showing their gratitude to these front-line heroes.

Information on how to claim these tickets will be announced very soon once normal services resume.

The professional dancers said: “We know what we are offering is a relatively small gesture, but we want to acknowledge the amazing effort of the NHS staff who are facing unimaginable pressure on a daily basis as they treat patients across the UK affected by coronavirus.

“We’ll be rolling out the proverbial red carpet for these heroes and we look forward to thanking them in person throughout the tour.”

The full list of rescheduled dates for Remembering The Oscars are as follows (* indicates additional matinée performances):

March 2021

Sat 20: Aylesbury - Waterside Theatre

Sun 21: Ipswich - Regent Theatre

Tues 23: Chatham - Central Theatre

Wed 24: Reading - Hexagon Theatre

Thur 25: Guildford - G Live

Fri 26: Canterbury - Marlowe Theatre

Sat 27: Canterbury - Marlowe Theatre*

Mon 29: London - Peacock Theatre

Tue 30: London - Peacock Theatre

Wed 31: London -Peacock Theatre*

April 2021

Thurs 1: London - Peacock Theatre

Fri 2: London - Peacock Theatre

Sat 3: London - Peacock Theatre*

Tue 6: Cambridge - Corn Exchange

Wed 7: Southend - Cliffs Pavilion*

Thur 8: Birmingham - Symphony Hall

Fri 9: Buxton - Opera House

Sat 10: Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall

Sun 11: Inverness - Eden Court

Tue 13: Perth - Concert Hall

Wed 14: Carlisle - Sands Centre

Thu 15: Edinburgh - Festival Theatre

Fri 16: Aberdeen - Music Hall

Sat 17: Billingham - Forum Theatre*

Mon 19: Manchester - Bridgewater Hall

Wed 21: York - The Barbican

Thur 22: Gateshead - Sage

Fri 23: Liverpool - Philharmonic

Sat 24: Northampton - Derngate Theatre

Sun 25: Leicester - De Montfort Hall

Tue 27: Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn

Wed 28: Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn

Thur 29: Bournemouth - Pavilion Theatre

Fri 30: Bath - Forum

May 2021

Sat 1: Yeovil - Octagon Theatre*

Sun 2: Portsmouth - Kings Theatre

Mon 3: Cardiff - St David’s Hall

Tue 4: Llandudno - Venue Cymru

Ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled dates are asked to contact the relevant venue box office for details regarding refunds.

For further ticket information go to www.rememberingtheoscars.com