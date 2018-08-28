Advanced search

Fancy a Crusoe adventure with Royston CADS set for January panto

PUBLISHED: 08:31 04 January 2019

Royston's CADS are all set for their performance of Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates. Picture: CADS

Royston's CADS are all set for their performance of Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates. Picture: CADS

Archant

Christmas may be over, but Royston drama group CADS are all set for this year’s pantomime of Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates.

This take on the Daniel Defoe novel follows the tale of a young Robinson who pursues his appetite for adventure while the high seas are being terrorised by the Evil Captain Blacktashe.

With the help of his sidekick Winkle, he is searching for the lost temple of treasure on Skull Island – but the map where X marks the spot has been lost for years.

Alison Bass is in the director’s chair for CADS – Corvus Amateur Drama Society to give their full name – with Louise Atkins as musical director.

Alison said: “This is a good old traditional pantomime full of good old traditional jokes, some knockabout humour and the usual generous helping of song, dance and general silliness.

“I’m delighted to have a really good cast this year, with lots of familiar faces as well as a fair number of new ones too.

“Louise’s musical direction is, as ever, brilliant – and our fantastic technical crew have once again risen to every challenge thrown at them.

“All in all, it should be a great show for all ages.”

CADS will also be welcoming member of the public to nominate young actors for its two annual awards.

The Fred Sillence Award – named in honour of a former CADS member and Royston Crow editor – rewards outstanding contribution to the performing arts and is open to anyone over the age of 18 and living in Royston or the surrounding villages who has made a significant contribution to theatre in the past 12 months.

The Lizzie Houghton Award is also up for grabs. Named in honour of a former member of the society, it recognises contribution to youth drama and is open to anyone up to the age of 18 living who has made a significant contribution to drama – whether in a school, club, theatre or dance group, on stage, backstage, or in music or scriptwriting.

The winners are presented with a cash prize and a trophy. To make a nomination, contact CADS through their website or email cadssecretary@gmail.com. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, January 15.

Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates will be performed on January 18, 19, 25 and 26 at Meridian School.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked via cadsroyston.org.uk, or by calling 07925 674967.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Royston Crow visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Royston Crow staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Royston Crow account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Friends of 30-year-old from Reed pay tribute after A10 tragedy

Jason Pallett, who sadly died in a collision on the A10 in Melbourn. Picture: Facebook

Family pay tribute to ‘gentle and caring’ 30-year-old from Reed after A10 death

The family of 30-year-old Jason Pallett describe him as a

Cyclist in critical condition following crash near Arrington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a cyclist and a car has left a man in critical condition.

Appeal to reunite owners with items stolen by £2m crime gang

Nine members of the crime gang who were responsible for more than 200 burglaries in 11 months. Picture: Twitter @CambsCops

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Latest from the Royston Crow

Fancy a Crusoe adventure with Royston CADS set for January panto

Royston's CADS are all set for their performance of Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates. Picture: CADS

Family pay tribute to ‘gentle and caring’ 30-year-old from Reed after A10 death

The family of 30-year-old Jason Pallett describe him as a

NHDC set to consult on Local Plan modifications

The North Herts District Council offices. Picture: DANNY LOO

Rail user groups’ disappointed over 3.1 per cent fare increase

Cancellations and delays are still causing mass overcrowding on commuter trains to and from London. Picture: Jason Flynn

Appeal to reunite owners with items stolen by £2m crime gang

Nine members of the crime gang who were responsible for more than 200 burglaries in 11 months. Picture: Twitter @CambsCops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists