Fancy a Crusoe adventure with Royston CADS set for January panto

Royston's CADS are all set for their performance of Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates. Picture: CADS Archant

Christmas may be over, but Royston drama group CADS are all set for this year’s pantomime of Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates.

This take on the Daniel Defoe novel follows the tale of a young Robinson who pursues his appetite for adventure while the high seas are being terrorised by the Evil Captain Blacktashe.

With the help of his sidekick Winkle, he is searching for the lost temple of treasure on Skull Island – but the map where X marks the spot has been lost for years.

Alison Bass is in the director’s chair for CADS – Corvus Amateur Drama Society to give their full name – with Louise Atkins as musical director.

Alison said: “This is a good old traditional pantomime full of good old traditional jokes, some knockabout humour and the usual generous helping of song, dance and general silliness.

“I’m delighted to have a really good cast this year, with lots of familiar faces as well as a fair number of new ones too.

“Louise’s musical direction is, as ever, brilliant – and our fantastic technical crew have once again risen to every challenge thrown at them.

“All in all, it should be a great show for all ages.”

CADS will also be welcoming member of the public to nominate young actors for its two annual awards.

The Fred Sillence Award – named in honour of a former CADS member and Royston Crow editor – rewards outstanding contribution to the performing arts and is open to anyone over the age of 18 and living in Royston or the surrounding villages who has made a significant contribution to theatre in the past 12 months.

The Lizzie Houghton Award is also up for grabs. Named in honour of a former member of the society, it recognises contribution to youth drama and is open to anyone up to the age of 18 living who has made a significant contribution to drama – whether in a school, club, theatre or dance group, on stage, backstage, or in music or scriptwriting.

The winners are presented with a cash prize and a trophy. To make a nomination, contact CADS through their website or email cadssecretary@gmail.com. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, January 15.

Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates will be performed on January 18, 19, 25 and 26 at Meridian School.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked via cadsroyston.org.uk, or by calling 07925 674967.