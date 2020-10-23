Musical Ordinary Days set for ADC Theatre in Cambridge

Musical Ordinary Days opens at the ADC Theatre in Cambridge next month.

The main show is being performed to a socially distanced audience at Britain’s oldest university playhouse and broadcast live at 7.45pm from Tuesday, November 3 to Saturday, November 7.

Ordinary Days depicts the lives of four New Yorkers – an uptight grad student and an eccentric artist, and a dysfunctional couple struggling to make ends.

Their lives intertwine through a vibrant and exciting score while the audience is taken on an adventure of self discovery by each character.

For director Amber De Ruyt, the show has been a lifeline over the last few weeks, particularly while she was self-isolating.

“This production could not be more well timed.

“The story is about finding a sense of belonging in a world that can seem overwhelmingly out of your control, something that our audiences need now more than ever.

“It’s filled with great songs and our cast is beyond incredible, so this is really not one to miss.”

Whether you are looking for an escape from the world or a better way of understanding your place in it – along with some incredible singing – this is the show for you.

Thanks to the ADC’s live-streaming service, you will even be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home for only £7 if you are not yet ready to return to the theatre.

For tickets, visit www.adctheatre.com/whats-on/musical/ordinary-days/