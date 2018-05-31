Newmarket Racecourse drive-in concert series cancelled
PUBLISHED: 21:25 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:52 15 July 2020
Live Nation
A drive-in concert series set to open in Newmarket next month has been cancelled by organisers.
Live Nation Entertainment was due to promote a programme of live concerts and theatre shows at Newmarket Racecourse.
However, the Utilita Live From the Drive-In series has now been cancelled by organisers over concerns of localised lockdowns.
The drive-in shows were due to take place at 12 venues across the country, including Liverpool, Bolton, Bristol, Milton Keynes and Lincoln.
Northaw in Hertfordshire was the event’s ‘London’ venue, with Birmingham, Cheltenham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Teesside also on the tour.
The opening Newmarket concert at The July Course was due to feature former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley on Monday, August 3.
A statement from Live Nation said: “The Live From The Drive-In concert series will no longer proceed as planned this summer.
“We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita along with our other partners, and of course you, the fans.
“However the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence.
“We thank everyone for their support and eagerly await a time when we can watch live music together again.
“Full refunds will be issued directly to all ticket holders within the next seven days.”
As well as concerts by acts as diverse as Tony Hadley, Dizzee Rascal, Russell Watson, The Lightning Seeds, The Streets, Embrace and KT Tunstall, the event was also due to stage theatre performances of musical SIX.
Producers of SIX the Musical are devastated at the news.
In a joint statement, SIX producers Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes and George Stiles said: “This devastating news has come out of blue and hit us all for six.
“We are so sorry to disappoint the thousands of fans who have booked tickets and sold out many dates on the tour.
“It is also a sad day for our West End and UK Tour Queens who had already started rehearsals and our entire team of over 60 people who were all working so hard to deliver a spectacular show.
“Despite the Government announcing stage three of Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden’s road map permitting performances outdoors with an audience, the planned tour was due to visit 12 cities, several of which have since been identified as emerging COVID infection hot spots.
“We know that ultimately there is nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of our company and the Six Queendom. We look forward to better times.”
