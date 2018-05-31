Call the Midwife's Trixie stars in My Cousin Rachel at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Call the Midwife's Helen George stars as Rachel in My Cousin Rachel, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Call the Midwife star Helen George swaps playing Trixie for a much darker and mysterious character in Cambridge next week.

Helen George takes to the stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre to play the deliciously enigmatic Rachel in Daphne du Maurier's My Cousin Rachel.

The narrator in Daphne Du Maurier's best-selling novel never discloses whether he thinks our heroine is responsible for her husband's mysterious death.

But audiences can make up their own minds in Cambridge when Helen George stars as Rachel from Monday, January 13 to Saturday, January 18.

Alluring, exotic and unconventional, Countess Rachel Sangaletti travels from Florence to the Ashley Estate in Cornwall, home of her recently deceased husband.

Her presence in the house arouses dark suspicions and uncontrollable desires, not least in young Philip, cousin and heir to the Ashley home.

He is bewitched by her but doesn't know whether to trust her or not.

This menacing psychological thriller - by the author of the similarly haunting Rebecca - has enthralled readers since it was first published in 1951.

The acclaimed adaptation coming to Cambridge is by Joseph O'Connor whose novels include the international number one best-seller, Star of the Sea.

For Helen George, playing Rachel is a far cry from her role as the glamorous and fun-loving Trixie Franklin in nine series of the BAFTA-winning BBC One series Call the Midwife.

Murderess, seducer, thief, enchantress - or merely a woman intent on survival?

Find out at Cambridge Arts Theatre in this classic Gothic romance set in the wild landscape of the rock-ribbed Cornish coast.

Helen's recent stage credits include the title role in Patrick Marber's After Miss Julie and Trevor Nunn's revival of Terence Rattigan's Love In Idleness.

The play also stars Simon Shepherd as Nicholas Kendall, and Jack Holden.

Simon Shepherd's many credits include ITV's Peak Practice and the West End productions of Posh, The Duck House, and Hay Fever.

Jack Holden plays Philip Ashley, Rachel's cousin.

His recent theatre credits include the National Theatre's War Horse, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Ink.

Performances of My Cousin Rachel start at 7.45pm, with 2.30pm matinees on the Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets cost from £25 to £45.

Book online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com or call the box office on 01223 503333.

