Macbeth coming to Cambridge church for socially distanced performances

Macbeth is coming to Cambridge for two socially distanced performances at a city church.

This Is My Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s tragedy at All Saints’ Church in Jesus Lane.

Performances of the Scottish play will take place on Thursday, October 22 and Friday, October 23, at 7.30pm.

“Although 2020 isn’t quite the year any of us thought it would be, we are very excited to be one of the first theatre companies dusting ourselves off and getting back on the road as this October we return with our telling of Shakespeare’s haunting tragedy Macbeth,” said Ethan Taylor, the company’s associate artistic director.

This beautiful adaptation will captivate audiences of all ages using the play’s original language combined with traditional Scottish Gaelic, live music and choral song.

Macbeth will run without an interval, for approximately 90 minutes, to limit movement around the venue.

Social distancing will operate, and capacities at all venues on the tour will be reduced to allow for safe distancing.

Hand sanitiser will be available for use at the entrance.

Ethan added: “To make sure that everyone is and feels safe we have adapted to the current situation and have a range of measures in place including socially distanced seating, capacity management, pre-sale tickets only, and hand sanitiser stations available at every performance.

“The production will be all that This Is My Theatre audiences have come to love about our shows, and we are excited to be re-engaging communities with the arts after these past few months of lockdown.”

Under the latest Government guidance, groups can be no larger than six and those sitting together, without social distancing measures, must be from the same household/support ‘bubble’.

All tickets purchased under a single booking will be considered one household/’bubble’, so will be seated together.

If changes to COVID-19 guidelines mean the event is cancelled, tickets will be refunded.

General admission for the Cambridge shows cost £15, Friends of All Saints’ Church £12 and Under-16s £12.

More information can be found at www.thisismytheatre.com/macbeth-2020