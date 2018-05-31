Advanced search

Horrible Histories and Dinosaur World Live coming to the drive-in at Newmarket

PUBLISHED: 17:33 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 06 July 2020

Dinosaur World Live is among the family entertainment on offer at Utilita Live From The Drive-in at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: Robert Day.

Robert Day

Children’s TV favourites Dick & Dom, Horrible Histories and the awesome Dinosaur World Live are just some of the latest additions to the drive-in theatre and concert series coming to Newmarket this summer.

Camp Bestival will curate Utilita Live From The Drive-In's family programming with Justin Live!, Dick & Dom, Dinosaur World Live, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain and Brainiac Live performing at venues across the country this summer. Picture: supplied by Cuffe & TaylorCamp Bestival will curate Utilita Live From The Drive-In's family programming with Justin Live!, Dick & Dom, Dinosaur World Live, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain and Brainiac Live performing at venues across the country this summer. Picture: supplied by Cuffe & Taylor

Utilita Live From The Drive-In will take place at Newmarket Racecourse during August and September.

Music acts announced by Live Nation Entertainment for The July Course include former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley, Ash, classical crossover artist Russell Watson, The Zutons, Embrace, KT Tunstall and The Streets.

Organisers last week added performances of hit West End musical SIX to the live programme of events set for the racecourse this summer.

Today (Monday) Camp Bestival was announced as curators of the family programming, with Justin Live!, Dick & Dom, Dinosaur World Live, The Tiger Who Came To Tea and Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain joining the already announced Brainiac Live on the bill in the country across 12 sites, with some of the shows coming to Newmarket.

Camp Bestival, which normally takes place in the grounds of Lulworth Castle on Dorset’s stunning Jurassic Coast, is known as the UK’s ultimate family festival, having won Best Family Festival at the UK Festival Awards six times.

Brainiac Live can be seen at Newmarket Racecourse on Saturday, August 8 at 2pm, while the just announced Horrible Histories will be entertaining families on Monday, August 10.

Dinosaur World Live will then be bringing dinosaurs to the famous racecourse on Tuesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 12 for three shows.

BAFTA winning Dick & Dom in Da Bungalow stars Dick & Dom and the hit stage adaptation of Judith Kerr’s picture book The Tiger Who Can to Tea can also be seen at Newmarket later in the month.

Unfortunately, youngsters hoping to catch Justin Fletcher at Newmarket will be disappointed, with the children’s TV favourite currently only visiting the Utilita Live From The Drive-In event at Resorts World Arena, NEC, Birmingham, and Colesdale Farm in Northaw, Hertfordshire, at what is the ‘London’ venue.

Live Nation is bringing Utilita Live From The Drive-In to NorthawLive Nation is bringing Utilita Live From The Drive-In to Northaw

The new Utilita Live From The Drive-In Newmarket shows are:

• Monday, August 10, 2pm – Utilita Live From The Drive-In With Camp Bestival: Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain

• Tuesday, August 11, 2pm – Dinosaur World Live

• Wednesday, August 12, 11am – Dinosaur World Live

• Wednesday, August 12, 2pm – Dinosaur World Live

• Friday, August 14, 2pm – Utilita Live From The Drive-In With Camp Bestival: Dick and Dom

• Thursday, August 27, 2pm – The Tiger Who Came to Tea

• Friday, August 28, 11am – The Tiger Who Came to Tea

• Friday, August 28, 2pm – The Tiger Who Came to Tea

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, July 10, after a Live Nation pre-sale from July 9.

For ticket availability, visit livenation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein

• For more information and complete event schedule, visit livenation.co.uk

