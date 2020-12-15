Dame Trott’s Panto Palaver opens in Cambridge

Matt Crosby as Dame Trott and Justin-Lee Jones as Baron Hardup in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary © 2019 Martin Bond

It’s panto season again in Cambridge. Oh, yes it is... with Dame Trott’s Panto Palaver now on at the Arts Theatre.

Matt Crosby as Dame Trott and Stephen Beckett as Count Covidula in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary Matt Crosby as Dame Trott and Stephen Beckett as Count Covidula in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary

After being closed for much of the year, Cambridge Arts Theatre has reopened with the panto-themed adventure Dame Trott’s Panto Palaver.

The socially distanced show is due to run until Sunday, January 3, 2021.

To get you in the mood for the festive show, here’s some pictures of Dame Trott’s Panto Palaver.

The Arts Theatre’s pantomime favourites are back in an all-star line-up ready to entertain families and friends across Cambridgeshire.

Matt Crosby as Dame Trott in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary Matt Crosby as Dame Trott in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary

Leading the cast is the hilarious Matt Crosby as Dame Trott.

Stephen Beckett also returns to Cambridge to play Count Covidula.

The show also stars Lucy May Barker as Dick Whittington, Isaac Stanmore as Wishee-Washee and Chloé Taylor as the Fairy Godmother.

In Dame Trott’s Panto Palaver, the wicked Count Covidula, the stupidest baddie that you’ve never heard of, is sick of the good guys winning and wants to ruin pantomime for everyone.

Tamsin January as Cinderella in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary Tamsin January as Cinderella in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary

He’s got his hands on this year’s scripts and is rewriting the stories with unexpected and hilarious results.

Will Dame Trott and her beloved Daisy the Cow escape from the mean Giant Trumplebore?

Does Dick Whittington become Mayor of London or will he be defeated in a rigged election?

And will Cinderella ever marry her charming Prince, or will the Stoneybroke Lockdown have her home by 10pm?

Stephen Beckett as Count Covidula in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary Stephen Beckett as Count Covidula in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary

Join a madcap cast of panto favourites in a Christmas show like no other, featuring Cambridge Arts Theatre’s trademark silly blend of songs and magic, joy and laughter.

For full information and ticket prices visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

Ensemble and Lucy May Barker as Dick Whittington in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary Ensemble and Lucy May Barker as Dick Whittington in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary

Chloe Taylor as Fairy Godmother in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary Chloe Taylor as Fairy Godmother in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary

Matt Crosby as Dame Trott in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary Matt Crosby as Dame Trott in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary

Justin-Lee Jones as Tommy the Cat and Lucy May Barker as Dick Whittington in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary Justin-Lee Jones as Tommy the Cat and Lucy May Barker as Dick Whittington in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary

Isaac Stanmore as Wishee-Washee and Matt Crosby as Dame Trott in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary Isaac Stanmore as Wishee-Washee and Matt Crosby as Dame Trott in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary

Isaac Stanmore as Wishee-Washee in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary Isaac Stanmore as Wishee-Washee in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary