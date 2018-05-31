Advanced search

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival launches Crowdfunder appeal to survive

PUBLISHED: 19:53 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:57 06 July 2020

Organisers of the annual Cambridge Shakespeare Festival have launched a Crowdfunder appeal to help pay for next year's festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Shakespeare Festival

Organisers of the annual Cambridge Shakespeare Festival have launched a Crowdfunder appeal to help pay for next year's festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Shakespeare Festival

Supplied by Cambridge Shakespeare Festival

An urgent appeal has gone out to save the annual Cambridge Shakespeare Festival.

The Cambridge Shakespeare Festival has been cancelled in 2020. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Shakespeare Festival The Cambridge Shakespeare Festival has been cancelled in 2020. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Shakespeare Festival

The melancholy Jaques says “all the world’s a stage” in William Shakespeare’s As You Like It.

However, this year’s Cambridge Shakespeare Festival, which stages plays in college gardens throughout the summer, will not be taking place.

The much-loved festival has become the latest casualty to fall prey to the COVID-19 pandemic, as in line with Government advice, this year’s performances have been cancelled.

An urgent appeal has now gone out to safeguard the festival’s future.

The Cambridge Shakespeare Festival has been cancelled this year. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Shakespeare FestivalThe Cambridge Shakespeare Festival has been cancelled this year. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Shakespeare Festival

Remarkably in its 33rd year, and attracting upwards of 30,000 visitors, the summer is punctuated by actors in full Elizabethan costume strolling through the city’s streets.

But the festival is now in real danger of never returning, as the cancellation has financially damaged the event to such an extent that it seems unlikely it can recover without some serious input from its many supporters.

Artistic director Dr David Crilly has personally underwritten the festival throughout its existence.

He said: “Our income stream ended at the close of the festival in August 2019.

“We won’t receive anything from ticket sales until June 2021, which means we must try to survive for 22 months without any income. Like any other going concern, we still have bills to pay – for offices, warehouse storage, vehicles, insurance, costume storage, repair and maintenance etc.”

He added that in addition to things “ticking over”, there are the start-up costs associated with each year’s festival.

In total, the costs of putting on the festival are well in excess of £200,000 and much of that is recouped in ticket sales.

But there are significant bills to pay in order to get the festival up and running in the first place, well before tickets go on sale.

The Shakespeare Festival has survived for over three decades without any Arts Council funding, or indeed any external funding whatsoever, surviving in no small measure due to the hard work and dedication of the festival team.

Organisers have established a Crowdfunding appeal, which appropriately went live on June 21 – Midsummer’s night.

The festival needs at least £50,000 in order to survive into 2021.

Anyone wishing to invest in the future of the Cambridge Shakespeare Festival can do so via www.cambridgeshakespeare.com or through the Crowdfunder.co.uk website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Man, 58, remains under investigation a year after Diane Stewart ‘murder’ arrest

Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant

Visiting restrictions at Addenbrooke’s Hospital to be eased from today (July 6).

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has eased its visitor restrictions.

Most Read

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Man, 58, remains under investigation a year after Diane Stewart ‘murder’ arrest

Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant

Visiting restrictions at Addenbrooke’s Hospital to be eased from today (July 6).

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has eased its visitor restrictions.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Call for photographs for Open Cambridge online gallery

A call has gone out for photographs for Open Cambridge online gallery

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival launches Crowdfunder appeal to survive

Organisers of the annual Cambridge Shakespeare Festival have launched a Crowdfunder appeal to help pay for next year's festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Shakespeare Festival

Bosses ask for £400,000 ‘just in case’ contingency budget as Covid-19 delays work on new £18.3m headquarters for Cambridgeshire County Council

New civic hub for Cambridgeshire County Council under way at Alconbury Weald. Picture; CCC

Horrible Histories and Dinosaur World Live coming to the drive-in at Newmarket

Dinosaur World Live is among the family entertainment on offer at Utilita Live From The Drive-in at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: Robert Day.

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust