Cambridge Junction to stream online show The Snow Queen this Christmas

Cambridge Junction’s 2020 family Christmas show The Snow Queen will be streaming online from Sunday, December 20, 2020 to Sunday, January 3, 2021. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Junction Cambridge Junction

The Christmas show will go on – well online – at Cambridge Junction this year.

The venue’s virtual production of The Snow Queen will stream online from Sunday, December 20 to Sunday, January 3, 2021.

New International Encounter (NIE), the team behind Snow White in 2018 and Beauty & the Beast in 2016, are back with a new family adventure direct to your living room.

Audiences are invited to join Gerda on her quest to save her best friend Kaj from the Snow Queen in the frozen north.

The tale of enduring friendship will feature a broken mirror, wild woods, a Mongolian yurt, helpful crows and a reindeer or two.

Alex Byrne, NIE’s artistic director, said: “It’s an amazing challenge to think about what the Christmas show could be as an interactive digital event.

“We have now premiered four Christmas shows in the city with the continued support from Cambridge Junction as our home.

“We are so grateful to find another way to share with our Cambridge audience this year, and a new first for us in creating a show for film.

“We hope audiences enjoy us bringing woods and the outside into their living rooms this Christmas and enjoy the adventure!”

Early bookers will be able to play along with the show using an accompanying activity parcel available to order on the Cambridge Junction website.

This limited edition pack will include a map of the Snow Queen’s world, a piece of the ogre’s mirror, and lots of fun activities to play at home. Downloadable activities will also be available on the website.

Matt Burman, Cambridge Junction’s artistic director, said: “NIE and we have been working on plans for our Christmas show for nearly a year now.

“We had hoped to be welcoming you to Cambridge Junction to experience this live, but with there being a pandemic on this obviously isn’t possible this year.

“However, I’m really excited by the work that NIE are doing to make a digital chapter of this epic and classic Christmas tale, and excited too to bring everyone together online to share the premiere with our audiences on December 20.

“The eve of the winter solstice feels like the perfect time to huddle together for the hot drink of your choice, some proper heart-warming storytelling, and to look forward to next year, to the days getting longer and brighter, and to renewing and restarting in every possible way.”

The Snow Queen will be available to stream on the Cambridge Junction website. One ticket is required per screen.