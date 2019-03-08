Advanced search

CADS members set for 2019 Royston Arts Festival production

PUBLISHED: 16:34 16 September 2019

Members of Royston drama group CADS' Flare Path cast. Picture: CADS

Members of Royston drama group CADS' Flare Path cast. Picture: CADS

Corvus Amateur Drama Society members have been busy putting the final touches to their contribution to this year's Royston Arts Festival - the iconic wartime drama, Flare Path by Terence Rattigan.

Members of Royston drama group CADS' Flare Path cast. Picture: CADS Members of Royston drama group CADS' Flare Path cast. Picture: CADS

Written and originally performed in 1942, CADS' latest production explores themes that are still relevant today and is partly based in part on Rattigan's own experiences of a bomber squadron.

Ahead of the opening this Friday, director Brenda Cottis said: "This is a lovely play, full of warmth and cheer as well as pathos and sadness.  "Bomber crews in the Second World War had a physically and mentally demanding task to do and their life expectancy was frighteningly low. But their women folk also had to endure the uncertainties and hardships that their partners' jobs entailed.

"Rattigan's play underlines all this, and the cast have managed beautifully to recreate the atmosphere of the time while keeping the play fresh and alive and relevant for a modern audience."  The show has also been quite an undertaking for CADS' formidable backstage crew. Technical director Joe Daintrey said: "It's been quite a challenge producing the sights and sounds of wartime Britain so that the audience is drawn into the spirt of that period."

Hot on the heels of the play, CADS will be holding auditions for the perennially popular Royston pantomime, to be performed in January 2020.

The show this time is Jack and the Beanstalk, to be directed by Nicky Paton - in between his many other roles including managing Royston Cave and sitting on the committee of the arts festival.  Auditions will be held in the drama studio at King James Academy Royston's senior site on Thursday, October 3.

There are also lots of opportunities for non-acting roles, including make-up, costume, props, lighting, sound, set building and front of house.

If you'd like to offer your help, e-mail cads.secretary@gmail.com or go to www.cadsroyston.org.uk for more information.

Flare Path is being performed as part of the Royston Arts Festival - also at KJAR's senior site - this Friday and Saturday, and on Friday, September 27 and 28, at 7.30pm. Tickets costing £12 each - concessions £10 - can be bought online via the website www.cadsroyston.org.uk or by ringing the CADS box office on 07925 674967.

