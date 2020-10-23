COVID can’t stop new musical taking the stage for livestream audience

Sophie Craddock (left) and Dan Ellis (right) doing a socially distanced rehearsal as their characters Mel and Bobby respectively for comedy musical No Cash Left on the Premises Overnight. Picture: Supplied by Millie Yule Supplied by Millie Yule

A new student-written comedy musical is coming to the Cambridge stage in the ADC Theatre next month.

Dan Ellis, Nathan Galpin, Sophie Craddock, and Nicole Tilby rehearsing a socially distanced group scene as their characters Bobby, Charlie, Mel, and Terri respectively for comedy musical No Cash Left on the Premises Overnight, which will be streamed from the ADC Theatre in Cambridge. Picture: Supplied by Millie Yule Dan Ellis, Nathan Galpin, Sophie Craddock, and Nicole Tilby rehearsing a socially distanced group scene as their characters Bobby, Charlie, Mel, and Terri respectively for comedy musical No Cash Left on the Premises Overnight, which will be streamed from the ADC Theatre in Cambridge. Picture: Supplied by Millie Yule

Online production No Cash Left on the Premises Overnight opens at the Park Street venue – the oldest university playhouse in the country – on Wednesday, November 11.

In the face of uncertainty, social distancing and shifting government rules, one new student-written musical is pressing ahead undaunted.

The musical comedy is about three bungling crooks who try to steal the crown jewels.

Full of energy and fresh, funky tunes, the new show features a small cast of five – who socially distance on-stage throughout – and a live pianist blended with computer-cued backing tracks.

The cast and directors rehearsing dialogue over video-chat - Jenny Hay (assistant director and video editor), Louise Dai (director), Nathan Galpin (Charlie), Dan Ellis (Bobby), Nicole Tilby (Terri), Sophie Craddock (Mel), and Emilia Grace (Keith/ensemble). The cast and directors rehearsing dialogue over video-chat - Jenny Hay (assistant director and video editor), Louise Dai (director), Nathan Galpin (Charlie), Dan Ellis (Bobby), Nicole Tilby (Terri), Sophie Craddock (Mel), and Emilia Grace (Keith/ensemble).

Director Louise Dai, 21, said: “Bringing a show together in this time has been a challenge.

“We’ve had to come up with some creative workarounds to the distancing problem especially.

“But on the whole it’s been amazing to see people come together and refuse to let COVID put a dampener on our creative spark!”

Lyricist Joe Venable, 25, from Impington, described how he found the inspiration and motivation to write the show during lockdown.

Ben James, musical director, teaching the cast the music for No Cash Left on the Premises Overnight at the ADC Theatre in Cambridge. Picture: Supplied by Millie Yule Ben James, musical director, teaching the cast the music for No Cash Left on the Premises Overnight at the ADC Theatre in Cambridge. Picture: Supplied by Millie Yule

“Just as Shakespeare wrote King Lear the last time there was a plague, we wrote No Cash Left On The Premises Overnight during lockdown,” he said.

“Are we saying King Lear and our show are equally good? Of course not, but give Shakespeare a break, he had three kids to look after.”

The cast includes Dan Ellis, Nathan Galpin, Sophie Craddock, and Nicole Tilby respectively as Bobby, Charlie, Mel, and Terri.

The show’s musical director is Ben James.

No Cash Left on the Premises Overnight runs as a livestream-only production from Wednesday, November 11 to Saturday, November 14 at 11pm.

Tickets can be found online at https://www.adctheatre.com/cash.

