Cambridge’s ADC Theatre set to reopen in October

A previous ADC Theatre production of Chicago.

Creatives have confirmed Cambridge’s ADC Theatre will finally reopen this autumn.

A production of Rise and Fall of Little Voice at the ADC Theatre in Cambridge.

After having to close over the summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ADC Theatre will present a season of student theatre, comedy and music from October.

All shows will be available to watch as livestreams from the comfort of your own home, and many of the plays will also be possible to watch in a socially-distanced auditorium.

The ADC in Park Street is famous for being the starting point of many of Britain’s most famous creatives, from Stephen Fry and Ian McKellen to Emma Thompson and Rachel Weisz.

It is now embarking on a new venture as it joins other theatres across the country which are livestreaming their shows for people to watch on their phone or computer.

An ADC production of Guys and Dolls.

“We can’t wait to reopen our doors again,” said ADC Theatre manager Jamie Rycroft.

“The management team has been working hard to come up with a way in which audience members, performers and technicians can remain safe while watching and staging live theatre again.

“And if you’re not quite ready to return, you can watch all of our shows from the safety and comfort of your home.”

All of the ADC main shows, which start at 7.45pm, will be available to watch live from a socially-distanced auditorium.

Performers and technicians will be following the Government’s social distancing guidelines, and compulsory face masks and increased hygiene measures in the auditorium will help to keep audience members safe.

Highlights of the upcoming season include Shakespeare’s Macbeth, the classic of lesbian drama, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, and the annual CUADC and Footlights pantomime Sleeping Beauty, which will be performed just before Christmas with hilarious jokes and original songs.

Tickets for all of the shows, including to watch a livestream from home, can be booked at adctheatre.com.

The first half of the autumn season will go on sale on Monday, September 14, followed by the second half of the season from Friday, October 16.

You can book tickets by calling the box office on 01223 300085 or online at adctheatre.com

For more on the theatre’s coronavirus measures, visit www.adctheatre.com/coronavirus