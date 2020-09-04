Advanced search

Cambridge’s ADC Theatre set to reopen in October

PUBLISHED: 16:02 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 04 September 2020

A previous ADC Theatre production of Chicago. Picture: Helena Fox

A previous ADC Theatre production of Chicago. Picture: Helena Fox

Helena Fox

Creatives have confirmed Cambridge’s ADC Theatre will finally reopen this autumn.

A production of Rise and Fall of Little Voice at the ADC Theatre in Cambridge. Picture: Cora AlexanderA production of Rise and Fall of Little Voice at the ADC Theatre in Cambridge. Picture: Cora Alexander

After having to close over the summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ADC Theatre will present a season of student theatre, comedy and music from October.

All shows will be available to watch as livestreams from the comfort of your own home, and many of the plays will also be possible to watch in a socially-distanced auditorium.

The ADC in Park Street is famous for being the starting point of many of Britain’s most famous creatives, from Stephen Fry and Ian McKellen to Emma Thompson and Rachel Weisz.

It is now embarking on a new venture as it joins other theatres across the country which are livestreaming their shows for people to watch on their phone or computer.

An ADC production of Guys and Dolls. Picture: Lucia Revel-ChionAn ADC production of Guys and Dolls. Picture: Lucia Revel-Chion

“We can’t wait to reopen our doors again,” said ADC Theatre manager Jamie Rycroft.

“The management team has been working hard to come up with a way in which audience members, performers and technicians can remain safe while watching and staging live theatre again.

“And if you’re not quite ready to return, you can watch all of our shows from the safety and comfort of your home.”

All of the ADC main shows, which start at 7.45pm, will be available to watch live from a socially-distanced auditorium.

Performers and technicians will be following the Government’s social distancing guidelines, and compulsory face masks and increased hygiene measures in the auditorium will help to keep audience members safe.

Highlights of the upcoming season include Shakespeare’s Macbeth, the classic of lesbian drama, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, and the annual CUADC and Footlights pantomime Sleeping Beauty, which will be performed just before Christmas with hilarious jokes and original songs.

Tickets for all of the shows, including to watch a livestream from home, can be booked at adctheatre.com.

The first half of the autumn season will go on sale on Monday, September 14, followed by the second half of the season from Friday, October 16.

You can book tickets by calling the box office on 01223 300085 or online at adctheatre.com

For more on the theatre’s coronavirus measures, visit www.adctheatre.com/coronavirus

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mum thanks Royston pub staff for their ‘incredible care’ after partner collapses during lunch

Royston's Jolly Postie staff with Isaac, his mum Felicity and aunt Jessica. Picture: David Hatton

Learn from a chocolatier at Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs tasting event

Hotel Chocolat's 'Chocmobile' in Royston. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

Whaddon teacher volunteering in Cambodia raising money for trip home

Hannah Harries from Whaddon volunteers at a school in Cambodia, working with many orphaned children who are HIV positive. Picture: Supplied

Kneesworth House Hospital patients build their own foot-golf course

Patients at mental health facility Kneesworth House Hospital built their own foot-golf course. Picture: Priory Group

Jail for the driver who led police on 20-minute car chase whilst high on cocaine

Lewis Graves swerved into a cycle path as he flew towards the junction with Victoria Road, reaching speeds of more than 80mph in the 30mph zone. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mum thanks Royston pub staff for their ‘incredible care’ after partner collapses during lunch

Royston's Jolly Postie staff with Isaac, his mum Felicity and aunt Jessica. Picture: David Hatton

Learn from a chocolatier at Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs tasting event

Hotel Chocolat's 'Chocmobile' in Royston. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

Whaddon teacher volunteering in Cambodia raising money for trip home

Hannah Harries from Whaddon volunteers at a school in Cambodia, working with many orphaned children who are HIV positive. Picture: Supplied

Kneesworth House Hospital patients build their own foot-golf course

Patients at mental health facility Kneesworth House Hospital built their own foot-golf course. Picture: Priory Group

Jail for the driver who led police on 20-minute car chase whilst high on cocaine

Lewis Graves swerved into a cycle path as he flew towards the junction with Victoria Road, reaching speeds of more than 80mph in the 30mph zone. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Royston Crow

Herts and Beds judge retires after long career in crown courts

Judge Andrew Bright QC is retiring from his role at Luton Crown Court. Picture: SBNA

Cambridge’s ADC Theatre set to reopen in October

A previous ADC Theatre production of Chicago. Picture: Helena Fox

Villagers rise to the challenge of organising 2020 Sandon fete

Sandon fete is returning this year with social distancing in place. Picture: Gay Ayton

Cambridge University offers you the rare chance to interview celebrated Italian author

Cambridge University offers you the rare chance to interview celebrated Italian author Dacia Maraini

Learn from a chocolatier at Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs tasting event

Hotel Chocolat's 'Chocmobile' in Royston. Picture: Hotel Chocolat