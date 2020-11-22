A Christmas Carol to bring festive joy and ‘warm hearts’ after lockdown

Simon Stallard as Bob Cratchit in This Is My Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol. Picture: Patch Harvey Patch Harvey

Audiences are invited to celebrate the festive season with Scrooge at an adaptation of a Charles Dickens classic.

This Is My Theatre is due to bring its production of A Christmas Carol to Cambridge this December.

The show will run at All Saints’ Church in Jesus Lane on Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12 at 7.30pm.

On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge, a mean-spirited and miserly old man, is visited by the ghost of his business partner Jacob Marley.

Shown Christmas’ Past, Present and Future he is offered the chance of redemption... but will he take it? With traditional carols for all to sing, this one-act adaptation will get all the family in the mood for Christmas.

This Is My Theatre artistic director Sarah Slator said: “After our successful October tour of Macbeth, which played indoors and to sold-out audiences, we were very much looking forward to a quick turnaround into rehearsals for our Christmas shows.

“Although the latest lockdown has meant that our plans have had to alter slightly, we are delighted to still be able to invite audiences to celebrate the festive season with us as we hit the road with our much-loved adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

“Complete with traditional songs and carols, live music and characters all ages will love this show is sure to warm hearts this Christmas.”

To make sure that everyone is and feels safe, the Sussex-based theatre company’s creatives have adapted to the current situation and have a range of measures in place including socially distanced seating, capacity management, pre-sale tickets only, and hand sanitiser stations available at every performance.

“The production will be all that This Is My Theatre audiences have come to love about our shows and we are excited to be re-engaging communities with the arts after these past few months of lockdown,” added Sarah.

A Christmas Carol will run without an interval to limit movement around the venue.

Tickets cost £12 for Friends of All Saints’ Church, £15 general admission, and £12 for under-16s.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit www.thisismytheatre.com/achristmascarol