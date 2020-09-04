Villagers rise to the challenge of organising 2020 Sandon fete

Villagers in Sandon are holding their first ‘drive-thru’ fete to raise funds for the community.

Sandon fete has become a highlight of the community calendar, with visitors from the village and further afield enjoying the annual event.

But in this extraordinary year, it’s all changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors will have a map they must follow before going on to explore while sticking to social distancing guidelines.

The theme is ‘rainbow of hope’, which has become an inspirational symbol since the outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown in March.

After picking up a map on arrival at various points of the village, visitors are invited to check out the different tabletop stalls in front of houses – complete with the ‘lockdown clear out items’, toys, books as well as home-made cakes, sweets, jams, chutneys, marmalades and plants.

They can also stroll through the open gardens and local footpaths and cycle trails, follow the rainbow trail with prizes to be won, stop at the refreshment stalls for a tasty cream tea or burger from the barbecue – and wash it down with glass of wine or pint from the bar.

Also up for grabs is £250 on the grand draw and a free fourball round of golf for the winner of golfing competitions – thanks to event sponsors Barkway Golf Club.

Visitors can also take part in the football in the hole challenge, enjoy the traditional fete stalls – like the tombola, guess the number of sweets in a jar and the bottle stall – and admire and buy art from two exhibitions by artists in the village.

Gay Ayton, one of the organisers of the drive-thru fete, said: “We’ve had to be creative for this year’s fete and delighted that villagers are rising to the challenge in their ideas for this year’s drive-thru.

“As well as being something fun to do, it offers an opportunity to visit Sandon with its listed buildings and Grade I-listed All Saints’ Church, meet others in smaller numbers while aligning with pandemic guidelines and also raise much-needed funds for the community – do join us.”

Sandon drive-thru village fete takes place on Sunday, September 20.

The action kicks off at 12pm and runs until 4pm.