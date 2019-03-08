Advanced search

Sandon Fete celebrates 50 years since man landed on the moon

PUBLISHED: 12:01 14 September 2019

A rocket, built by Steve Wilson and painted by Ellie Cannon, marks the return of Sandon Fete - which this year is themed on 50 years since man landed on the moon. Picture: Gay Ayton

A rocket, built by Steve Wilson and painted by Ellie Cannon, marks the return of Sandon Fete - which this year is themed on 50 years since man landed on the moon. Picture: Gay Ayton

It will be a hunt for the planets, rockets and aliens at this year's Sandon Fete as the 'outer space' theme celebrates 50 years since man landed on the moon.

The annual fete - which takes place next Sunday from 1pm until 4pm at the the village green and hall - has contemporary activities but also many time-honoured traditions that attract the crowds.

This year, villagers were asked to create alien scarecrows for their front garden and on the day they are invited to enter the competition for best dressed alien.

Along with space hopper races and all things alien, there will be quizzes, guess the weight, jousting, bouncy castle, the human fruit machine, coconut shy, tombola, skittles, splat the alien and the Grand Draw offers £150 cash as first prize with bountiful hampers to win too.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy food, from a barbecue to scrumptious homemade cakes, puddings and cream teas available throughout the afternoon.

Funds raised will go towards All Saints' Church.

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

King James Academy officially launches in Royston

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

