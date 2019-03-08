Sandon Fete celebrates 50 years since man landed on the moon

A rocket, built by Steve Wilson and painted by Ellie Cannon, marks the return of Sandon Fete - which this year is themed on 50 years since man landed on the moon. Picture: Gay Ayton Archant

It will be a hunt for the planets, rockets and aliens at this year's Sandon Fete as the 'outer space' theme celebrates 50 years since man landed on the moon.

The annual fete - which takes place next Sunday from 1pm until 4pm at the the village green and hall - has contemporary activities but also many time-honoured traditions that attract the crowds.

This year, villagers were asked to create alien scarecrows for their front garden and on the day they are invited to enter the competition for best dressed alien.

Along with space hopper races and all things alien, there will be quizzes, guess the weight, jousting, bouncy castle, the human fruit machine, coconut shy, tombola, skittles, splat the alien and the Grand Draw offers £150 cash as first prize with bountiful hampers to win too.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy food, from a barbecue to scrumptious homemade cakes, puddings and cream teas available throughout the afternoon.

Funds raised will go towards All Saints' Church.