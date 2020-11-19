Reindeer Trail to bring festive joy to community

A Reindeer Trail is coming to Royston. Picture: Royston First Archant

Despite a second lockdown, the town’s Christmas trail will be back this year – to help support local businesses, and the mental health of families and carers.

Royston First – the town’s Business Improvement District – has been carefully planning the free Royston Reindeer Trail competition – to take place between November 23 and December 18.

Julia Brooks, co-ordinator for Royston First, said: “It was a tricky decision for us this year, but after consulting with other BIDs in the area, we decided that it would be of a greater benefit for the town and local community if we proceeded with the trail.

“We will be encouraging everyone to observe and follow the current guidelines when going about the town.

“As well as the ever-changing circumstances, this year will be different because we will be using reindeers from The Royston Reindeer Co and we have a fantastic prize, donated from Bite Around the World, House of Parties, Kelly’s Kitchen, Sleepy Creations and Tentshare.

“There will also be the opportunity for people to buy and take home the reindeer after the trail, for just £10 each, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Home-Start Royston, Buntingford & South Cambridgeshire.

“We hope that the community will come and take part safely observing the current COVID guidelines, and in turn support the town centre and Home-Start.”

The trail will see youngsters hunt down and answer questions about the ‘escaped’ 15 trainee wooden reindeer, hiding in shop front windows in Royston town centre.

Entry forms are available to either download from online, or collect printed copies from Tesco Extra, Ladds or Mica Hardware and will be automatically entered into a prize draw, where one lucky winner will receive the competition prize - an ‘Ultimate Christmas Experience’ worth over £250!

Download an entry form at www.royston.first/roystonreindeer.

On completing the trail, forms can be popped into the entry box at Glazed Creations or put through their letterbox. Forms can also be emailed to info@roystonfirst.com.

The competition will close at 12 noon on December 18, and a winner will be announced live on the Royston First Facebook page at 4pm.