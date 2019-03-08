Advanced search

Royston Pirates Day is a swashbuckling success

PUBLISHED: 12:16 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 08 October 2019

Max, Ophelia and Ariella Alford at Royston pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive Porter

Max, Ophelia and Ariella Alford at Royston pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive Porter

Saturday saw the sixth staging of the annual Royston Pirates Day in the town centre.

Jack, Jamie, and Sarah Wilson at Royston pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive PorterJack, Jamie, and Sarah Wilson at Royston pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive Porter

It is estimated that footfall in town was increased by more than 1,000 during the four hours the pirate-themed activities took place.

On arrival into the market square, children were issued with a set of clues leading to inflatable parrots hidden in shop windows.  Those in costume were also invited to participate in the fancy dress competition.

Royston's mayor, Councillor Robert Inwood, will soon be judging the entrants' photos to determine the winner of a pirate chest of goodies.

Town manager Geraint Burnell, speaking on behalf of Royston First which organised the event, said: "Once again, I'm amazed by the response to our invitation to come into Royston and parade around as a pirate. It's obviously something in the blood of Roystonians!

Jessica Scally at Royston Pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive PorterJessica Scally at Royston Pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive Porter

"The standard of fancy dress seems to improve every time - I doubt if real pirates were dressed half as well. I think a good time was had by all and I'd like to thank the PTA supporters who staffed the event and the businesses that paid for it."

Alice Perkins at Royston Pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive PorterAlice Perkins at Royston Pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive Porter

Oscar, aged 2, and Lilah Seedburgh, 7, at Royston Pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive PorterOscar, aged 2, and Lilah Seedburgh, 7, at Royston Pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive Porter

Elowen Charnaud at Royston Pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive PorterElowen Charnaud at Royston Pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive Porter

Charlotte and Sarah Howard at Royston Pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive PorterCharlotte and Sarah Howard at Royston Pirate Day 2019. Picture: Clive Porter

