Dig out your cutlass and eyepatch for Royston Pirate Day 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:01 15 September 2019

The Grinsted family taking a break from hunting down the treasure chest at last year's event. Picture: Clive Porter

The Grinsted family taking a break from hunting down the treasure chest at last year's event. Picture: Clive Porter

Archant

Royston Pirate Day is back with a vengeance for another round of free children's activities in the town.

The annual event takes place at the market square in Market Hill on Saturday, October 5, from 10am to 2pm, and has been organised by Royston First.

There will be a treasure trail, fancy dress competition and crafty activities on offer.

You may also want to watch:

After the fancy dress competition, the mayor of Royston - Councillor Robert Inwood - will be asked to select a winner, who will receive a treasure chest of goodies.

Royston town manager Geraint Burnell said: "At last year's event, Royston was swarming with pirates.

"More than 1,000 people came into the town for the event including parents, grandparents and siblings.

"There will be plenty to occupy small people for part of a day's visit to Royston that might also include sampling the shops, restaurants and play facilities available in the town centre. Enjoy!"

