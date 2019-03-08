Royston mayor joins more than 100 youngsters at Light Party

Royston town mayor, Councillor Robert Inwood, at the Light Party. Picture: Paul Brown Archant

More than 100 children and their families were joined by Royston's mayor for "an evening of light and fun" at the Coombes Community Centre on Thursday last week.

Visitors went to the event, run by Royston and District Churches Together, as an alternative to Halloween trick or treating.

Mayor Rob Inwood joined in the craft activities, which included making stained-glass hangers and peg and pipe-cleaner bugs.

The main hall was packed with games such as table football, stacking cups and marble runs, along with cake decorating. There was also face-painting, hot dogs, and a disco.

Paul Brown from Churches Together said: "We would like to thank the Brian Leslie Racher Charitable Trust for their financial support, Morrisons for their sweet donations and the Coombes Community Centre for hosting the event.

"It was great to be able to share the light of Jesus with people on a dark October evening."