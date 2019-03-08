Advanced search

Royston Kite Festival set to return to Therfield Heath

PUBLISHED: 12:30 31 July 2019

A previous Royston Kite Festival on Therfield Heath. Picture: Ray Munden

A previous Royston Kite Festival on Therfield Heath. Picture: Ray Munden

Archant

Rotarians are hoping for a sunny day with plenty of breeze on Sunday, as the Royston Kite Festival returns to Therfield Heath.

The festival has attracted more than 5,000 visitors in recent years, and the main beneficiary for 2019 will be the Sick Children's Trust's Acorn House at Addenbrooke's Hospital - where the families of sick children can stay while they receive treatment.

Rotarian Ray Munden said: "This year's show will feature many of the performers who have pleased the crowds in previous years. Royston Lions will be running their popular kite-making workshop for children. And the ever-popular teddy bear parachute drop will be featured again.

"So much of the kite festival is about children and families. We're hoping that lots of teddy bears will bring their owners along to join in the fun."

The event opens at 10.30am, adults' entry is £3.50, children get in free - and parking is free too. For more information visit www.roystonkitefestival.com.

