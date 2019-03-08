Gallery

More than 5,000 people turn out for Royston Kite Festival 2019

Royston Kite Festival 2019 at Therfield Heath. Picture: Neil Heywood Archant

Families flocked to Therfield Heath on Sunday to enjoy the Royston Kite Festival.

The weather was warm for the Royston Rotary Club-organised event, and ice cream vendors did a roaring trade with families who picnicked on the grass while they enjoyed the show.

Faced with some changeable and very light winds, fliers sometimes struggled to keep the larger kites aloft.

Event organiser Jonathan Berks said: "Although they had to chase the breezes, they put on a splendid show.

"Together with the historic vehicle and the Crystalites displays and all the stalls, there was lots to keep everyone amused."

The club estimates that more than 5,000 people attended the festival, and although the total raised won't be known for a few days yet, they are confident that there will be a handsome surplus for charity - especially for Rotary president David Blundell's chosen good cause, the Sick Children's Trust.

For more on Royston Rotary Club go to www.roystonrotary.com.

Town mayor Councillor Robert Inwood at Royston Kite Festival 2019. Picture: Neil Heywood Town mayor Councillor Robert Inwood at Royston Kite Festival 2019. Picture: Neil Heywood

Town crier Graham Pfaff atRoyston Kite Festival 2019. Picture: Neil Heywood Town crier Graham Pfaff atRoyston Kite Festival 2019. Picture: Neil Heywood

