Trick or Treat event at Royston fire station

There will be a Halloween event at Royston's fire station. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto FamVeld

Youngsters and their families are invited to Royston fire station's Halloween Trick or Treat event on Thursday next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The spooktacular session starts at 5pm and finishes at 7pm.

Hot food and drinks will be available.