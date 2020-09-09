Animals returned to Shepreth Wildlife Park thanks to budding rangers

Yve Morin from Shepreth Wildlife Park presenting prize to Tom Kelliher and his siblings Harry and Alice. Picture: Royston First Archant

It is now safe to venture out into Royston Town Centre – thanks to the young ‘rangers’ who took part in the latest children’s trail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sophie Saunders was a winner in the Royston safari trail. Picture: Stacey Caruso Sophie Saunders was a winner in the Royston safari trail. Picture: Stacey Caruso

Throughout August, Royston Safari Trail offered a free, fun and safe activity for children to get involved in with their parents and carers – by finding animals and answering clues.

Information boards with the details of animals who live at Shepreth Wildlife Park were hiding in shop fronts. The African green monkey, the big hairy armadillo and the Sumatran Tiger were among the 15 to be found.

There was also a competition running in conjunction with the trail, with two family tickets to Shepreth Wildlife Park up for grabs.

The winner of the first category for children up to seven years old was Tom Kelliher from Royston.

On hearing that he’d won, seven-year-old Tom said: “I’m so excited. We’ll get to see those animals that we learnt about!”.

Sophie Saunders, who is 9 and from Loughton, took part in the trail with her auntie, Stacey Caruso – and was the winner of the eight to 11 years category.

You may also want to watch:

Sophie, who has Ulrich Muscular Dystrophy, said “I am very shocked to have won and very, very excited to be going to the zoo with my family.”

Julia Brooks, facilitator of BID organisation Royston First – which organise the town trails – said: “It’s been extremely difficult for our high street and businesses in the town centre and we really wanted to help to encourage families back this summer by continuing with our popular trails.

“Thinking of a safe children’s trail was challenging this year, for obvious reasons.

“However, we were so delighted to have had such a fantastic response – with 114 entries!

“It was also exciting to work with Shepreth Wildlife Park and we would like to thank them for working with us.

“Thank you also to all of the participating shops, and, more importantly, all of the junior rangers who ventured out with their parents and carers to find the animals.”

SWP operations manager Sally Willers said “We were delighted to be involved with the Royston Trail.

“It’s wonderful to see families out again, and we look forward to welcoming the winners to the wildlife park soon.”

To keep up-to-date with Royston’s First news and activities, you can follow them on Facebook @RoystonFirst or visit www.roystonfirst.com.