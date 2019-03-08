Gallery

Royston Arts Festival 2019: 'Our planet' celebrated by community

Royston Arts Festival - Wild Man of the Woods with Ellen Novak from Kettles Yard. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Packed houses were the order of the day for the 2019 Royston Arts Festival from the opening night to the finale at the weekend.

The opener saw Alison Balsom bring her Balsom Ensemble to play baroque trumpet in the atmospheric setting of Ashwell's parish church.

The Community Arts Event in Priory Memorial Gardens reflected the eco theme of 'our planet'.

'An Evening with Cookie MonStar' introduced a note of diversity, and festival-goers enjoyed a range of musical performances at MusicFest and the Royston Fringe as well as talks and exhibitions - including a display of the winners' work in the The Royston Fringe Junior Artist Competition 2019 Priory Quilters' exhibition at Market Hill Rooms.

The group's Marian Bunting said: "Many quilts and patchwork items were on show, together with a large quilt to raffle. The fabric and pattern had been donated and over the past year a number of members had been busy completing it.

"It was raffled at the exhibition and they were delighted to raise £290 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Mayor Robert Inwood drew the winning ticket and congratulated all those involved in such a successful event."

The arts festival finale concert was held at King James Academy Royston.

Creative Royston chairperson, Carl Filby, praised the "hard work of committee members and event organisers and all the unseen and unsung volunteers who, together with the support of all the festival-goers, helped make the festival such a success".

