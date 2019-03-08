S Club's Rachel Stevens to Rip It Up with Louis Smith at Corn Exchange show

Rip It Up The 70s will star Melody Thornton, Louis Smith, and S Club 7's Rachel Stevens. Rip It Up - supplied by Planet Earth PR

Former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Rachel Stevens will Bring It All Back when she hits Cambridge later this year in a new jukebox theatre show alongside Olympic gymnast Louis Smith.

I am beyond excited to share that I will be joining the new cast of @ripituptheshow 1970s alongside @MelodyThornton and @louissmith1989! It's going to be one big dancing party! ❤️



Register for pre-sale ➡️ https://t.co/dLQeS72dKj pic.twitter.com/sbyOL7oSVU — Rachel Stevens (@MsRachelStevens) June 4, 2019

The S Club 7 favourite has been confirmed for the cast of Rip It Up's new 70s-inspired tour.

"It's going to be one big dancing party!," tweeted the 41-year-old singer.

Join Olympian Louis Smith, Rachel Stevens and Pussycat Dolls' Melody Thornton for a groovy evening of singing and dancing.

The show arrives at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Wednesday, October 2, with tickets on sale now.

Louis, Rachel and Melody will sing and dance to all-time classics from groups such as Abba, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, The Bee Gees, The Eagles, Blondie, ELO, Carole King, The Carpenters, Barry White and Marc Bolan.

Having starred in both the UK tours for Rip It Up The 50s and Rip It Up The 60s, former gymnast Louis Smith will now appear in Rip It Up The 70s.

As one of Britain's sporting superstars, he shot to fame at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 by winning a bronze medal in the pommel horse, and silver medals at both the London 2012 and Rio De Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

After the London 2012 Olympics, Louis won that year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy with his professional dance partner Flavia Cacace.

He also triumphed in the Strictly Christmas Special in 2014 with his professional dance partner Aliona Vilani.

Louis said: "Every night during the Rip It Up tours I tell people these shows are the hardest thing I have ever done - even harder than competing at the Olympics and Strictly.

"I'm not sure everyone believes me, but I'm telling the truth.

"But I love dancing and relish a challenge, so I am so happy to be part of the new Rip It Up The 70s show.

"I look forward to seeing everybody on the dance floor."

Sweet Dreams My LA Ex singer Rachel Stevens joins the Rip It Up team having also enjoyed success on BBC One's Saturday night hit Strictly.

She narrowly missed out lifting the Glitterball Trophy with professional dance partner Vincent Simone during the sixth series of Strictly.

They finished as runners-up in the 2008 final, despite scoring a then-record 25 10s throughout the series.

Rip It Up will give Rachel, who appeared in St Albans panto Cinderella last Christmas, another chance to showcase her dancing talent.

She said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast for Rip It Up The 70s. Dancing has played such an important role in my life.

"Like Louis, Strictly was one of the best experiences of my life, so I'm really looking forward to being involved in such an amazing production.

"And what's not to love about the music and fashion of the '70s? It's going to so much fun."

Making her Rip It Up debut alongside Rachel will be Melody Thornton, a member of pop superstars the Pussycat Dolls.

As the youngest member of the group, Melody was affectionately given the nickname 'Baby Doll'.

Since taking part in E4's smash hit Celebs Go Dating, Melody has appeared on Celebrity Juice, In Bed With Jamie and The Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

She then landed the lead role in the stage version of The Bodyguard, and pulled on her skates for ITV show Dancing on Ice earlier this year, reaching the final three.

She said: "Singing, dancing, '70s pop culture and fashions are lifelong passions of mine, so I jumped at the chance to appear in Rip It Up The 70s.

"I'm excited to show UK audiences exactly what I can do.

"I can't wait to be part of what is going to be the most exhilarating show and an amazing tour with such a mind-blowing soundtrack."

● The Rip It Up The 70s performance in Cambridge takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 2.

Tickets are on sale now from Corn Exchange website at www.cambridgelive.org.uk/cornex

They are also available from www.ripituptheshow.com