Remembrance 2020 at IWM Duxford to commemorate the fallen

PUBLISHED: 19:09 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:24 23 October 2020

Counting the Cost memorial sculpture by Renato Niemis at IWM Duxford outside the American Air Museum. The sculpture comprises 52 panels engraved with the outlines of 7,031 aircraft, one for each plane missing in action in operations flown by American air forces from Britain during the Second World War. Picture: IWM

IWM

“We will remember them.” Imperial War Museums will mark Remembrance 2020 at Duxford by commemorating the fallen.

A gun carriage bearing the coffin of the Unknown Warrior arrives at the Cenotaph before its unveiling on November 11, 1920. Picture: IWM (Q 31513)A gun carriage bearing the coffin of the Unknown Warrior arrives at the Cenotaph before its unveiling on November 11, 1920. Picture: IWM (Q 31513)

Due to government guidance on physical distancing and hosting events, there will be no Remembrance Service at IWM Duxford this year.

However, a Spitfire fly over the former RAF base, in recognition of the significant role Duxford played during World War Two.

IWM will also mark Remembrance across the Cambridgeshire site with a two-minute silence at 11am on Remembrance Sunday – Sunday, November 8 – and Remembrance Day three days later on Wednesday, November 11.

On Remembrance Sunday, a Mk1 Spitfire will take to the skies at 1pm for a short flight to commemorate those who have lost their lives in conflict from the First World War to present day.

IWM Duxford is Europe’s best-preserved Second World War airfield, with a fascinating history that dates back to the First World War.

It’s historic aircraft can regularly be seen taking to the skies from Duxford’s wartime airfield.

Outside the American Air Museum at Duxford is the memorial sculpture Counting the Cost by Renato Niemis.

The sculpture comprises 52 panels engraved with the outlines of 7,031 aircraft, one for each plane missing in action in operations flown by American air forces from Britain during the Second World War.

Details of IWM Duxford’s current programme of exhibitions and displays are also available online and include The Ops Block: Battle of Britain and the new Captain Sir Tom at 100 in the Land Warfare Hall celebrating Captain Tom.

The display features a selection of 100 birthday cards Captain Tom received on his milestone birthday, donated to the museum by Captain Sir Tom and his family. Visitors

Entry to both these are included in price of admission to IWM Duxford.

Europe’s largest aviation museum, IWM Duxford’s winter opening hours from Sunday, October 25 are 10am to 5pm, but from 4pm to 5pm only AirSpace and the Visitor Centre will be open. All other hangars will close from 4pm.

Tickets are required for entry, so pre-book visits through the IWM website, where you can find information about visiting IWM during this time, new safety measures, and available facilities.

Visit www.iwm.org.uk/visits/iwm-duxford for more.

