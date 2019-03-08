Video

Red Arrows to open Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford

The Red Arrows will return to the Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford this July, one of the few opportunities for the public to see them display this year before the team heads to the United States on tour. Picture: MoD Crown Copyright

The world-famous Red Arrows are to make a spectacular return to this year’s Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford.

You can see the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team's dynamic aerobatics at Duxford this July.

It will be one of the few opportunities for the public to see them display this year before the team heads to the United States on tour.

A firm favourite with the crowds, the team's display on Saturday, July 13 will be the only chance to see them at historic Duxford this year.

The recent Channel 5 television documentary Red Arrows: Kings of the Sky has reinvigorated public interest thanks to its unprecedented behind-the-scenes footage.

The Red Arrows will open Saturday's show at Duxford, with another unique, yet-to-be-announced act taking their place on Sunday, July 14.

The Reds will perform their high-energy routines before tens of thousands of people – and for the first time at Flying Legends, kids under 16 go free.

Car parking charges at IWM Duxford have also been waived, meaning all visitors can park for free.

Squadron Leader Martin Pert, team leader of the Red Arrows, said: “It is always a privilege to display at IWM Duxford and I hope countless people will be able to join us there and enjoy the show at the Flying Legends event in July.

“The Red Arrows' 2019 display will continue a long-held aim to demonstrate the excellence of the Royal Air Force and showcase the best of British, while inspiring people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Held at historic Duxford in Cambridgeshire, Flying Legends is widely regarded as one of the world's greatest air shows.

It is best known for its dynamic flying displays by vintage military aircraft, including the iconic Supermarine Spitfire.

Organisers hope the inclusion of the Red Arrows will again prove popular with the crowds.

IWM Duxford is Britain's best-preserved Second World War airfield.

And the air show will feature more than 50 historic aircraft in choreographed set piece displays, from Spitfires to Duxford-based favourites such as B-17 'Sally B', and a host of exotic visiting warbirds.

The show will also mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day when the Allies stormed Normandy to free Europe from Nazi tyranny.

Nick Grey, director of the Fighter Collection, said: “Seventy-five years ago, the largest armada ever to set sail left our shores for France.

“We celebrate the courage of the young men and women who gave their lives to save the free world.

“Flying Legends is a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to the millions who designed, manufactured, flew and maintained the flying machines that helped win the war.

“It is a special privilege to present this unique show with our friends at IWM Duxford and, in particular, to celebrate this major D-Day anniversary.”

The Fighter Collection was formed more than 25 years ago to operate, maintain and restore what is arguably Europe's finest collection of vintage aircraft from the golden age of piston engine design and performance.

The collection comprises many unique examples of aircraft designed and produced during the pioneering days of aviation through the 1930s and 40s with aircraft taking part in air shows and starring in film and movie work through Europe and the United Kingdom.

The aircraft and maintenance facility are housed within IWM Duxford, and is open to the viewing public throughout the year subject to museum opening times.

As well as the festival of flying in the skies above IWM Duxford, visitors to the Flying Legends air show will discover on the ground a vast range of entertainment to suit any tastes.

Vintage musical entertainment will be provided by the likes of Tom Carradine, Harry and Edna, and the Hotsie Totsies.

You can even try out a real Spitfire for size, take a step back in time by watching military reenactors, visit the Home Front Bus, spot 'Laurel and Hardy' or even have your hair and make-up done in period style in the Vintage Village.

Tickets are on sale now. Under-16s go free if they are with an accompanied adult.

• Booking is open at www.flyinglegends.com/tickets.html or via IWM Duxford at www.iwm.org.uk/events/flying-legends-2019

Tickets should be purchased online no later than midnight Friday, July 12 for the Saturday show, and midnight Saturday, July 13 for the Sunday show.