Red Arrows added to Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford

The Red Arrows crossover at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. The display team will appear at this year's 80th anniversary Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show weekend. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead Gerry Weatherhead

The Red Arrows have been added to the Battle of Britain Air Show weekend flying programme at IWM Duxford.

The Red Arrows perform a close pass at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. The display team will appear at this year's 80th anniversary Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show weekend. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead The Red Arrows perform a close pass at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. The display team will appear at this year's 80th anniversary Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show weekend. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

The 80th anniversary Battle of Britain Air Show will take place at IWM Duxford over the weekend Saturday, September 19 to Sunday, September 20.

Organisers have now confirmed the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Hurricanes, Spitfires and Lancaster have joined the flying line-up.

The Red Arrows are one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams and always thrill spectators at air shows.

The iconic World War Two Hurricanes, Spitfires and Lancaster of the RAF BBMF will also fly to commemorate those who have fallen in the service of this country.

Warbirds and spectacular flying displays will culminate in the now famous Spitfire flypast as Duxford commemorates the Battle of Britain, which raged in the skies over Britain in the summer of 1940.

Saturday tickets for the air show are 75 per cent sold out, and Sunday’s more than 50 per cent sold.

All tickets are advance only.

As well as the 80th anniversary Battle of Britain Air Show, the new Duxford Battle of Britain Proms will take place on Friday, September 18.

This Proms event will be filled with flying and entertainment, climaxing with sunset flypasts, and an evening filled with music from The D-Day Darlings and The FlyBoys.

As well as the planned display by the Red Arrows, the commemorative Friday event will also see the Blades aerobatic team, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Fireflies Aerobatic Display Team, the Great War Display Team, and various Spitfires in action over the historic Cambridgeshire airfield.

The line-up is subject to change and all confirmed flying is subject to weather and serviceability on the day.

Tickets for the Battle of Britain Proms are strictly limited.

For more details, and to book tickets, visit www.iwm.org.uk/airshows/duxford-battle-of-britain-airshow