Advanced search

Red Arrows added to Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford

24 July, 2020 - 17:18
The Red Arrows crossover at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. The display team will appear at this year's 80th anniversary Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show weekend. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

The Red Arrows crossover at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. The display team will appear at this year's 80th anniversary Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show weekend. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Gerry Weatherhead

The Red Arrows have been added to the Battle of Britain Air Show weekend flying programme at IWM Duxford.

The Red Arrows perform a close pass at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. The display team will appear at this year's 80th anniversary Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show weekend. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadThe Red Arrows perform a close pass at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. The display team will appear at this year's 80th anniversary Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show weekend. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

The 80th anniversary Battle of Britain Air Show will take place at IWM Duxford over the weekend Saturday, September 19 to Sunday, September 20.

Organisers have now confirmed the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Hurricanes, Spitfires and Lancaster have joined the flying line-up.

The Red Arrows are one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams and always thrill spectators at air shows.

The iconic World War Two Hurricanes, Spitfires and Lancaster of the RAF BBMF will also fly to commemorate those who have fallen in the service of this country.

Warbirds and spectacular flying displays will culminate in the now famous Spitfire flypast as Duxford commemorates the Battle of Britain, which raged in the skies over Britain in the summer of 1940.

Saturday tickets for the air show are 75 per cent sold out, and Sunday’s more than 50 per cent sold.

All tickets are advance only.

As well as the 80th anniversary Battle of Britain Air Show, the new Duxford Battle of Britain Proms will take place on Friday, September 18.

This Proms event will be filled with flying and entertainment, climaxing with sunset flypasts, and an evening filled with music from The D-Day Darlings and The FlyBoys.

As well as the planned display by the Red Arrows, the commemorative Friday event will also see the Blades aerobatic team, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Fireflies Aerobatic Display Team, the Great War Display Team, and various Spitfires in action over the historic Cambridgeshire airfield.

The line-up is subject to change and all confirmed flying is subject to weather and serviceability on the day.

Tickets for the Battle of Britain Proms are strictly limited.

For more details, and to book tickets, visit www.iwm.org.uk/airshows/duxford-battle-of-britain-airshow

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The remarkable life of Royston’s Ken Charles – headteacher, coach and caring community man

Royston headteacher, Rotarian and basketball coach Ken Charles has passed away aged 87. Picture: Courtesy of Di Charles

Royston care home staff named ‘Heroes of Hertfordshire’ by Lord Lieutenant

The team at Richard Cox House care home in Royston received a certificate from the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire. Picture: Quantum Care

Reed pub campaigners call business ‘a smokescreen’ as pub dispute rumbles on

The former Cabinet pub in Reed, before Richard Newman turned part of the building into the Spice Cabinet. Picture: Archant

Appeal for witnesses after Royston opticians burglary

The High Street store was burgled overnight on Monday. Picture: Google

When do I have to wear a face covering in shops?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Most Read

The remarkable life of Royston’s Ken Charles – headteacher, coach and caring community man

Royston headteacher, Rotarian and basketball coach Ken Charles has passed away aged 87. Picture: Courtesy of Di Charles

Royston care home staff named ‘Heroes of Hertfordshire’ by Lord Lieutenant

The team at Richard Cox House care home in Royston received a certificate from the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire. Picture: Quantum Care

Reed pub campaigners call business ‘a smokescreen’ as pub dispute rumbles on

The former Cabinet pub in Reed, before Richard Newman turned part of the building into the Spice Cabinet. Picture: Archant

Appeal for witnesses after Royston opticians burglary

The High Street store was burgled overnight on Monday. Picture: Google

When do I have to wear a face covering in shops?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Latest from the Royston Crow

Red Arrows added to Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford

The Red Arrows crossover at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. The display team will appear at this year's 80th anniversary Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show weekend. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Former Hatfield police officer pleads not guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child

He is due to appear at Harrow Crown Court on July 21. Picture: Google Street View

Melbourn Community Hub to reopen with social distancing in place

The Melbourn Community Hub is set to reopen on Monday. From left to right: Steve Coburn, director of Newline of Royston, Hub trustee director Jose Hales, chair of the trustees John Travis, and Chris White owner of White Space, Royston. Picture: Melbourn Community Hub

Lister nurse suspended for 12 months after ‘incorrect administration of medication’

A former Lister Hospital nurse has been suspended for 12 months for misconduct. Picture: Danny Loo

It’s time to enjoy a Great British family ‘staycation’

PICTURESQUE: Langley Castle near Hexham