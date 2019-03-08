Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble Archant

The daughter of a Royston wife and mum who died suddenly of sepsis is throwing a music festival to honour her, in what would have been her 60th year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The family at daughter Beccy's wedding to Emily. Picture: Courtesy of Gary Noble The family at daughter Beccy's wedding to Emily. Picture: Courtesy of Gary Noble

Paula Noble died aged 57 from sepsis, just days after developing a pain in her neck.

She had given up work at Royston's Bruel & Kjaer in January 2017 and, prior to falling seriously ill so suddenly, Paula was healthy and had just started her retirement with husband Gary - planning to go on golfing trips and holidays.

They met at a bus stop as teenagers, and started going out after Gary offered to pay Paula's bus fare.

Paula Noble and daughter Beccy Ranoble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble Paula Noble and daughter Beccy Ranoble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

After marrying in 1979, the couple moved to Royston in the 1980s and had children Beccy, 33, and Steven, 30.

Beccy Ranoble, who is married to Emily and lives in Royston, announced on Friday that she is throwing a charity festival in aid of the UK Sepsis Trust in 2020 - on the third anniversary weekend of her mum's death.

She told the Crow: "The last three years have been really difficult to be honest - mum was my best friend.

Beccy Ranoble and wife Emily. Picture: Beccy Ranoble Beccy Ranoble and wife Emily. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

"I came up with the idea for a festival as she loved music, live bands, dancing and socialising.

You may also want to watch:

"She would love it, and she never wanted us to be sad. I have spent a lot of time grieving so now is the time to focus on this event, and have something her friends and the community can enjoy because so many people miss her."

All the bands at the festival will be from the Royston and Cambridge areas, with Wolf Pack already announced. There will also be DJ sets, a henna artist, glitter make up from Glitter Shine Shrine, food and more.

Beccy and her family have been on a fundraising mission since Paula's death, including Gary taking on an 80-mile bike race in Cambridgeshire and Beccy running the London Marathon. Team Paula was also awarded £500 by the Royston Mayor's Community Trust Fund in 2017.

Fulbourn Hospital healthcare assistant Beccy said: "It's extremely important to raise money for the UK Sepsis Trust, and awareness of sepsis itself.

"I volunteer for the trust, and wanted to plan my own event to raise money.

"As a family we have done a lot to spread awareness of sepsis and how much of a killer it is, as well as various fundraisers.

"This event will hopefully help me raise some more much-needed donations for the charity."

Paula Fest will take place at The Missing Sock in Stow-cum-Quy from 12 noon on May 23, 2020.

For more information, or if you're interested in being a part of the festival, search 'Paula Fest' on Facebook. Information on tickets and other acts taking part will be released at a later date.