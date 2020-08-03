Advanced search

Watch Virtual Cambridge Rock Festival 2020 again

PUBLISHED: 15:46 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 03 August 2020

Fans at the Cambridge Rock Festival. Picture: supplied by CRF.

Cambridge Rock Festival

Let’s rock – again! There’s another chance to see this year’s Virtual Cambridge Rock Festival online this week.

To celebrate the imminent launch of discounted advance tickets for next year’s Cambridge Rock Festival, music fans can relive this year’s virtual offering.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing organisers to cancel CRF2020, promoters took the show online with Virtual CRF back in June over the four days the festival should have taken place.

The festival showcase featured recorded sets from the rock event, with the videos streamed online, complete with set breaks to allow for buying band merchandising.

There were two stages of live music to watch, with over 40 bands to see for free.

The Virtual Cambridge Rock Festival 2020 will be rerun from Thursday, August 6 at 5pm and will run through until Sunday, August 9 at 11pm.

The repeat screening can be watched at www.cambridgerockfestival.co.uk/

Festival organisers are also running a free to enter prize draw for everyone who signs up for the CRF newsletter at www.cambridgerockfestival.co.uk/crf-newsletter

Prizes include free tickets.

Cambridge Rock Festival is due to return in 2021 at its new venue, at the East Of England Showground in Peterborough, on June 17-20.

Acts include Focus, Cats in Space and Pendragon.

