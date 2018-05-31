Advanced search

Marc Almond added to Newmarket drive-in concert series line-up

PUBLISHED: 10:58 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 13 July 2020

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer with Marc Almond the latest act added to the line-up. Here is an impression of how the stage might look at night. Picture: Live Nation

Soft Cell singer Marc Almond is the latest act to be added to the drive-in concert series coming to Newmarket.

The chart-topping Tainted Love and Something’s Gotten Hold of My Heart star will be appearing at Newmarket Racecourse in September.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In presents Marc Almond - Hits Past And Present at The July Course on Friday, September 11.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, July 17 after a Live Nation pre-sale the day before.

Marc Almond joins the likes of Tony Hadley, Sigala, Cream Classical Ibiza, Beverley Knight, Dizzee Rascal, Bjorn Again, Embrace, Russell Watson and The Streets coming to Newmarket Racecourse for a programme of outdoor drive-in shows.

Gig-goers will have their own dedicated area next to their vehicle to watch the concerts in a socially distanced setting.

The day before Marc Almond headlines Newmarket, Jack Savoretti will play two shows at the racecourse on Thursday, September 10, at 6.30pm and 9pm.

KT Tunstall is due to play Utilita Live From The Drive-In at Newmarket on Saturday, September 12.

The Rewind Festival will arrive at Newmarket on Saturday, August 29 for a show.

A programme of family entertainment curated by Camp Bestival has also been announced for the racecourse, along with performances of hit West End musical SIX.

For more on Utilita Live From the Drive-In, visit www.livenation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein

