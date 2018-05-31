Tom Jones to headline Newmarket Nights concert

Sir Tom Jones will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses this summer on Friday, July 24. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media. Supplied by Chuff Media

Sir Tom Jones will headline a concert at Newmarket Racecourses this summer.

The legendary Welsh singer and music icon will return to the racecourse for Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Tom Jones tweeted: "2020 is going to be a very special year for me! ⁣

"⁣It marks 55 years since the release of my debut single It's Not Unusual and of course my 80th birthday in June.

"⁣⁣To mark the occasion, my band and I will be playing some special shows this year, let's celebrate!"

Tom Jones' career has spanned over half a century, and has seen him win many accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement.

A global superstar, who was knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006, has amassed 36 top 40 UK hits, and has a worldwide reputation as one of the great vocalists, earning the nickname 'The Voice'.

He continues to be a coach on the hit ITV show of the same name.

As he celebrates a landmark 80th birthday this summer, Tom will be returning to Newmarket Nights where he will be performing hits from his huge repertoire, spanning genres and generations including Kiss, Delilah and It's Not Unusual.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "We are delighted that Tom Jones will be returning to the Green, Green Grass of the July Course this summer to perform many of his iconic hits.

"We have one more artist announcement to complete the 2020 Newmarket Nights line-up so keep your eyes peeled!"

Tickets go on general sale at 8am on Friday, January 31 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, January 29.

Tickets are priced starting at £32.48, inclusive of transaction fees.

All terms and conditions are available on newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Tickets are also on sale for the following concerts at Newmarket:

The Script - Friday, June 19

Bryan Ferry - Friday, June 26

Rick Astley - Friday, July 31

Jack Savoretti - Friday, August 7

Alfie Boe - Friday, August 14

McFly at Summer Saturday Live - Saturday, August 29.