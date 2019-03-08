The Undertones to play Cambridge Junction this weekend

The Undertones will play Cambridge Junction on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Picture: Supplied by M P Promotions Supplied by M P Promotions

Most famous for hit single Teenage Kicks, The Undertones will play Cambridge Junction this weekend.

Are teenage dreams so hard to beat? You can get your Teenage Kicks in Cambridge later this week.

Veteran Northern Ireland rockers The Undertones will be playing Cambridge Junction on Saturday, August 31.

While original vocalist Feargal Sharkey is no longer singing with the band, The Undertones can still knock out a punk tune or two.

Their teenage years may be long gone - the band formed in the mid-1970s - but they can still rock, as audiences at the Cambridge Junction will discover.

The band's current tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Undertones' eponymous debut album.

Formed in Derry, Northern Ireland, in 1975, The Undertones became renowned for combining lyrical invention and musical flair with intelligent simplicity.

Their anthemic debut single Teenage Kicks, much loved by BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel, is one of the most influential songs of the post-punk era.

Peel once played the single twice in a row on his radio show, his explanation being, "It doesn't get much better than this."

The DJ's gravestone even bears the lyrics 'teenage dreams so hard to beat' from his all-time favourite record.

And a day before appearing in Cambridge, The Undertones will be playing a sold-out show at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket, Suffolk, on what would have been John Peel's 80th birthday.

On May 13, 1979, Seymour Stein's Sire Records released the band's self-titled debut album, The Undertones.

To mark the 40th anniversary of its release, The Undertones now present a glorious set of classic tracks taken from what is considered by many to be one of the best punk albums of all time.

The Undertones album includes tracks Family Entertainment and Male Model, and hit singles Here Comes The Summer and Jimmy, Jimmy.

Expect choice cuts from the album to be played alongside a whole bucketful of their iconic guitar pop hits and anthems, such as Get Over You, My Perfect Cousin, You've Got My Number (Why Don't You Use It?), Julie Ocean, Wednesday Week, and, of course, Teenage Kicks.

Tickets for The Undertones' August Junction gig are available now.

Doors to the Clifton Way venue open at 7pm and tickets cost £22.50 plus fees in advance.

Call the box office on 01223 511511 or book online at www.junction.co.uk/events/music

For more on The Undertones, visit http://theundertones.com