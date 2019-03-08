The Script announced as first Newmarket Nights 2020 headliners

Irish pop rock band The Script will headline Newmarket Nights 2020 at Newmarket Racecourses next summer.

The chart-topping For the First Time and The Man Who Can't Be Moved group will play Newmarket on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The Script announcement follows Monday's news that McFly are also coming to Newmarket next year.

The Script are the first Newmarket Nights headliners for 2020 confirmed, with more to be announced.

The alt-pop trio, fronted by Danny O'Donoghue, are one of the most successful Irish acts of recent times, achieving six billion streams, 30 million single sales, 10.8 million album sales, over 12 million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.8 million ticket sales globally.

Former The Voice UK coach Danny O'Donoghue said: "Guys, we're really excited to be headlining Newmarket Racecourses on the 19th June, it's going to awesome.

"We shall see you there!"

Having returned earlier this year with the emotive, stadium-bound first single The Last Time, their sixth studio album Sunsets & Full Moons was released last Friday (November 8) and is set to continue the success of their previous LPs, with the band having already clocked up an incredible four UK Number 1 albums.

The arena-filling band will open the summer season at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, June 19, with hits including The Man Who Can't Be Moved, Hall of Fame, For The First Time and Superheroes.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "Following the announcement of McFly as our Summer Saturday Live headliner earlier this week, we are thrilled to announce that The Script will be making their Newmarket Nights debut on Friday, June 19.

"The Script are renowned for their spectacular live show and we can't wait to welcome them to the July Course next year."

Tickets for the concert will be on sale at 8am on Friday, November 22 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk

A presale will be available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, November 20.

Tickets are priced starting at £39.20 (inclusive of fees).

All terms and conditions are available on newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk

There will be hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.

Tickets for McFly at Summer Saturday Live on Saturday, August 29 are on sale now via thejockeyclublive.co.uk