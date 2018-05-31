The Script concert at Newmarket Racecourses rescheduled for 2021

The Script were due to headline at Newmarket Nights this summer but the concert at Newmarket Racecourses has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Andrew Whitton IMAGE COPYRIGHT ANDREW WHITTON

The Script have cancelled this year’s headline concert at Newmarket Racecourses but will return to the venue in 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The chart-topping For the First Time and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved group were due at Newmarket Nights on June 19, 2020.

However, that headline show has been rescheduled for Friday, June 18, 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Irish pop rock trio The Script tweeted: “#TheScriptFamily… as we’re now a few more weeks into this pandemic, it’s becoming more and more clear as to what is possible and safe for us and you guys to commit to.

“That being said, we’ve had to move some more of our shows, some which we previously rescheduled, to 2021.”

A statement from The Jockey Club Live, promoters of the gig, said: “Unfortunately, The Script’s 2020 headline show on June 19th, 2020 at Newmarket Racecourses can no longer be staged due to the ongoing public health situation.

“We’re delighted to announce though that we’ve secured a date for The Script to perform in 2021.

“They’ll be headlining at Newmarket Racecourses on June 18th, 2021.”

Tickets for the original date at the July Course will be valid for next summer’s gig as part of The Script’s rearranged tour schedule in support of number one album Sunsets & Full Moons.

Those that can’t attend next year can exchange for an e-voucher if they like.

Organisers said: “If you’ve already booked a ticket and are unable to attend in 2021, we’d like to offer you the chance to transfer your booking to an e-voucher to come to another Jockey Club Live event with us at a later date.

“We will add 10 per cent extra value to your original booking value, plus round it up to the nearest £5 for you to use on any Jockey Club Live event of your choice.

“This option will expire on Monday, May 4, so click quickly if you are keen to join us at a later date.

“If you do not transfer your ticket to a 2021 ticket or e-voucher, we will automatically refund your tickets within 21 days.”